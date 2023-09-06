Failure to prepare means preparing to fail for wind turbine operators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Failure to prepare means preparing to fail for wind turbine operators

By Ryan Duff
06/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ONYX InsightEvgenia Golysheva, VP strategy and operations at ONYX Insight
Evgenia Golysheva, VP strategy and operations at ONYX Insight

Recent Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) turbine failures – which could end up costing the company more than one billion euros – have caused an understandable stir within the renewable sector.

Some have suggested SGRE is the problem child of the Siemens group and failures should not be seen as a widespread issue, but this is not an approach industry leaders can afford to take.

Reliability issues reported by SGRE are being experienced by all wind OEMs to varying extents because of rapid sector expansion and accelerated new turbine development.

What needs to change is the way the sector quantifies and manages turbine failures. This is going to be critical both for maintaining the profitability of wind projects as well as the competitiveness of the whole sector in comparison with other renewable technologies.

Not all components are created equal

Most turbines are designed and certified for 20 years; however, some proportion of components will fail before that time due to a compromise between the cost of the system and reliability.

It’s not that they are badly made, but we have now reached a questionable middle-ground between the cost of energy and targeted reliability.

The issue of reliability and inefficiencies in operation has been somewhat masked by introducing even larger new turbines every year. While there have been many lessons learned, new designs will continue to face reliability challenges due to shorter development cycles and continued cost pressure.

© Supplied by ONYX Insight
Wind turbines. Supplied by ONYX Insight.

Several factors contribute to turbine reliability:

Design – Wind turbines often operate in very harsh conditions, subject to turbulence and significant off-axis loading. We are transferring greater amounts of power through smaller volumes of metal leading to increased loading, more complex interactions between components, and new failure modes.

Manufacturing – Relentless pressure to reduce CAPEX led everyone in the supply chain to source cheaper parts and materials, sometimes at the expense of safety margins. More complex designs also require changes in manufacturing and assembly processes which take time to establish.

Operating conditions – New turbines with larger rotors are already more sensitive to turbulence but they are also installed in more challenging locations largely because, in many regions, sites with “mild” operating conditions are occupied by earlier developments.

Maintenance – There is generally insufficient adoption of digital technologies during maintenance meaning that unless things go very wrong, owners/operators rarely use data to ensure a consistent level of maintenance activities.

The challenge to the supply chain

The wind turbine industry relies on a complex supply chain that involves sourcing components from various suppliers around the world.

ONYX has been working with asset owners around the world for the past 15 years and we are beginning to see more failures that cannot be attributed to a single cause, but rather a combination of increased loading, slight weakness in design, and inferior material quality.

While each change is small and is unlikely to cause a failure, the combination of several factors becomes critical.

Operators must factor in failure from the design stage and introduce methods, such as predictive maintenance tools, to manage wind assets much more stringently.

Going forward

Increasing awareness of turbine reliability shouldn’t be seen as a cause of alarm but rather a sign of industry maturity.

We have made exceptional progress to bring down LCOE, and we need a period of awareness to develop robust, data-driven operations and maintenance strategies.

Many asset owners are already implementing data management programmes, enhancing their control over assets.

This will act as a solid foundation for further implementation of advanced diagnostics and predictive technologies.

Deployment of predictive maintenance strategies can provide early indications of component faults through up-to-date asset health reports, thus encouraging data-driven decision-making and cost-effective O&M.

This will also enable greater flexibility in contractual structures to ensure the risk of turbine components failures is quantified and costed early on avoiding costly unmanageable surprises as assets age.

