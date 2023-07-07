Siemens Energy sets up twin taskforces to investigate wind unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Siemens Energy sets up twin taskforces to investigate wind unit

By Bloomberg
07/07/2023, 9:04 am
© Supplied by SGRErenewables windfall tax
A Siemens Gamesa wind farm.

Siemens Energy is establishing an internal taskforce as well as supervisory board committee after a string of quality problems with its wind turbines triggered a record share price drop, a person familiar with the matter said.

The groups will add scrutiny on top of the company’s ongoing review. So far, the investigations have determined that the flaws are limited to its 4.X and newer 5.X onshore platforms at the Gamesa unit, according to the person, who discussed the matter on condition of anonymity.

Siemens Energy last month detailed fresh problems in its onshore wind turbines, further hampering efforts to turn around its troubled Spanish subsidiary. Technical issues with installed and unfinished wind turbines — complex products that contain hundreds of moving parts — will cost more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion) to fix, though this number could rise.

The precise number of turbines needing repairs is still unclear. The problem may affect 800 5.X turbines, of which 100 have been installed. The flaw is likely more common in machines on the 5.X platform than the older 4.X one, the person said.

The supervisory board formed an special committee counting eight members on Thursday, while Siemens Energy Chief Executive Officer Christian Bruch and Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt are assembling the internal taskforce, the person said.

Both groups may use third-party services to look into the issues.

Gamesa’s new problems stem from an internal review showing that the main piece on the frame of newer wind turbines can move or twist over time, which may damage other critical components, people familiar with the matter have said. The discovery, after the company had flagged it had moved past the worst of its issues, wiped about €6 billion off Siemens Energy’s market value.

