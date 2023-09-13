European Union pledges to help struggling wind industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

European Union pledges to help struggling wind industry

By Bloomberg
13/09/2023, 12:03 pm
© Dati Bendo/European UnionOn September 13, 2023, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, delivered her fourth State of the Union Address (SOTEU) in front of the Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg
On September 13, 2023, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, delivered her fourth State of the Union Address (SOTEU) in front of the Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg

The European Commission announced plans to help the region’s struggling wind sector, which is dealing with issues including a lack of access to financing and increased international competition.

The European Union’s executive arm will also seek to fast-track permitting for wind projects while focusing on easing global supply-chain bottlenecks, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The wind industry “is a European success story, but it is currently facing a unique mix of challenges,” she said in her closely watched annual policy speech. Full details of the plan weren’t immediately available.

The EU is accelerating its shift to a low-carbon economy and revamping its energy security against a backdrop of higher prices and sluggish economic growth. Renewable energy producers have faced financing hurdles and rising competition from countries including the US and China, which are also seeking to become hubs of green-energy manufacturing.

“This is broader than one sector,” von der Leyen said. “From wind to steel, from batteries to electric vehicles, our ambition is crystal clear: The future of our clean tech industry has to be made in Europe.”

Despite the massive growth in renewable energy in the EU in recent years, wind companies are under pressure due to rising prices for raw materials for components, as well as higher financing costs for projects.

The biggest manufacturers of wind turbines in Europe are also struggling. Increased costs are weighing on Vestas Wind Systems, while Siemens Energy launched a strategic review of its wind power business amid problems with its turbines.

In addition, there are concerns that China will take over the European wind market the same way it become a top provider for solar panels.

“It is important for the European Commission to act on key bottlenecks for the industry so not to replicate the solar failure in what is the only clean tech industry we have some comparative advantage at the moment,” said Simone Tagliapietra at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels.

European policymakers are seeking to prevent a situation where the bloc’s Green Deal to support clean energy will inadvertently boost foreign producers and make Europe even more reliant on imports. The EU on Wednesday also announced an investigation into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts