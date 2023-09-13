Vattenfall launches trial of AI technology at Aberdeen wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Vattenfall launches trial of AI technology at Aberdeen wind farm

By Ryan Duff
13/09/2023, 3:13 pm
© Supplied by Shutterstockministers wind
Wind turbines in Aberdeen Bay.

Vattenfall has announced a new partnership with Spoor, a Norwegian AI start-up, to bring its technology to the Aberdeen Bay offshore wind farm.

The renewables firm says the technology will be used to gain insight into bird flight patterns and behaviour, as well as potentially detecting collisions.

By being able to document avoidance behaviour, the information and data can then be used as a basis for establishing collision rates more directly, which will help in the planning of new offshore wind farms.

Jesper Kyed Larsen, a bioscience expert at Vattenfall, said: “This exciting, collaborative project is the first of its kind to validate camera technologies for 3D tracking of seabirds in the immediate vicinity of offshore wind turbines.

“Having well-understood high-quality data is key to providing the evidence base we need to protect seabirds and plan the offshore wind farms of the future which are vital in the fight against climate change.”

Andrew Watts, vice president of partnerships and innovation at Spoor, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Vattenfall and the British Trust for Ornithology on this project.

“As a DeepTech Biodiversity company, it is essential to work closely with renewable energy developers, scientists, government agencies and ENGOs to speed up technology adoption and deployment, so we can make the biggest impact on protecting wildlife populations and accelerating the rollout of clean energy.”

Vattenfall’s previous research in Aberdeen

This new trial follows on from Vattenfall’s previous research project using a combination of radar and camera technology, documenting seabird flight behaviour at a larger scale around the turbines.

Earlier this year, Vattenfall’s £2.6 million research project found there were zero seabird collisions with turbines during two years of monitoring Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm.

Avoidance behaviour among different seabird species varies from just 33ft to nearly 500ft from wind turbine rotor blades, the study found.

The wind farm also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), comprises 11 turbines just off the coast of Aberdeen.

Vattenfall said its seabird study was one of the largest programmes of its kind in the world.

