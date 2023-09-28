Scottish windfarm ‘ground to a halt’ due to renewables windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Scottish windfarm ‘ground to a halt’ due to renewables windfall tax

By Ryan Duff
28/09/2023, 6:54 am
© Supplied by Beckhoff UKPost Thumbnail

Community Windpower’s 44-turbine Sanquhar II wind farm has “ground to a halt” due to the rising fees put in place by the incoming renewables windfall tax.

The project developers say that the “much needed” project will not go ahead as a result of the “unfair” levy being levelled at new renewable power plants.

Civil construction is set to start on the Sanquhar II wind farm next year and first generation is due to take place in the summer of 2025.

The project developers claim that if the project were to come to fruition, Sanquhar II wind farm would create 200 jobs and power 350,000 homes.

This is not the first time that the electricity generator levy (EGL) has been criticised.

Last year it was reported that the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) warned that the windfall tax on green energy producers will impact the UK’s energy security, hit bill payers, and act as a drag on the net zero push.

Community Windpower says its project, set for Dumfries and Galloway and East Ayrshire, has been hit with a “triple whammy.”

Sanquhar II has been plagued with issues caused by “extreme inflation”, the project that was set to spend £300 million on infrastructures now looks to fork out an excess of £500m.

Earlier this year Vattenfall called off its development of the UK offshore wind power project Norfolk Boreas due to rising costs.

At the time of the announcement, Vattenfall said: “Higher inflation and capital costs are affecting the entire energy sector, but the geopolitical situation has made offshore wind and its supply chain particularly vulnerable.

“Overall, we see cost increases up to 40%.”

Community Windpower asks the government to amend its taxation scheme by making new projects exempt, introducing investment allowances (like those seen in the oil and gas equivalent), and bringing in a sunset clause.

Rod Wood, managing director at Community Windpower, said: “We’ve run the financial models . . . We cannot get the return on capital that we need to cover the bank requirements for financing.”

