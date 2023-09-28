Rosebank is ‘ray of light’ for Ithaca Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Rosebank is ‘ray of light’ for Ithaca Energy

By Allister Thomas
28/09/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Ithaca EnergyIthaca energy rosebank
Ithaca at London Stock Exchange for IPO.

Approval of the Rosebank oilfield is a “ray of light” for projecy partner Ithaca Energy, an analyst has said, after the firm was forced to take write downs of £58m linked to the windfall tax.

Ithaca, a 20% partner in the West of Shetland field, saw shares jump 9% on Wednesday following the announcement to 178.20 pence.

Head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, Susannah Streeter, said investors “cheered at the news”.

“Ithaca Energy has been on a rollercoaster ride since its launch onto the London market, weighed down partly by the windfall tax.

“It said the energy profits levy forced it to write down its assets by £58 million. So, the approval marks a ray of light for the company, and it is ploughing on with its plans.”

For Ithaca, the news comes after it warned last month that the Energy Profits Levy had “severely dampened” North Sea investment, warning that its production will drop next year as projects are cancelled or delayed.

It has, meanwhile, become sole owner of the Cambo oilfield – the UK’s second-largest untapped discovery after Rosebank – after Shell exited the project.

Ithaca is now hunting a fresh partner on the project.

Ms Streeter added: “The (Rosebank) decision will undoubtably allay some energy security concerns, given that the partnership estimates that 245 million barrels of oil could be produced in phase 1 on the project, but it pushes the UK down a notch in terms of its net zero leadership.

“Even though the regulator has said that these considerations have been taken into account, and the companies have stressed that electrification of operations will reduce emissions, it muddies the playing field again when it comes to government support for the green transition.

“The decision, coming so swiftly after the Sunak administration pushed back the ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars to 2035, leads to more uncertainty for companies and investors focused on cleaner energy solutions.”

 

 

 

