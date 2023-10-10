Siemens Energy mulls factory and office closures to stem turbine losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Siemens Energy mulls factory and office closures to stem turbine losses

By Andrew Dykes
10/10/2023, 7:30 am
A Siemens Gamesa wind farm.

Siemens Energy is considering closing offices and manufacturing sites to address its loss-making wind turbine business, according to reports.

Alongside potential closures and layoffs at its Siemens Gamesa arm, the German energy giant is also considering outsourcing the production of key turbine components like blades in order to aid margins, Reuters reported on Monday.

In June Siemens Energy’s share price dropped by as much as 36% after it reported a “substantial increase in failure rates of wind turbine components” made by its Gamesa unit.

The announcement came just over six months after Siemens Energy (ENR:Xetra) took control of the former Gamesa joint venture in late 2022, following a long battle with supply chain issues and loss-making contracts.

The firm estimated charges so far of around $2.3 billion, later adding that it expects  costs of around €1.6 billion to fix flaws in Gamesa’s onshore turbines.

In August Siemens Energy said it would conduct “a detailed investigation of the quality and productivity problems” with a task force of experts from Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy and Alix Partners.

It also noted that “certain third-party suppliers” would be excluded from further deliveries.

The Siemens Gamesa unit operates some 79 sites in total, spanning sales and service offices, R&D centres as well as 15 factories which produce blades and nacelles.

That list currently includes an offshore blade factory in Hull, which employed over 1,000 people in 2021.

Some of those sites could be closed or put under temporary hibernation according to sources reached by Reuters, as the company looks to other supply chain firms to produce components.

Reports suggested that further details of any restructuring plans could be unveiled in November, during the company’s annual results announcement and a subsequent capital markets day.

No final decisions have been taken and details of the restructuring programme could still change, according to people familiar with the matter.

