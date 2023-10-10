Energy services M&A remains bullish as investors hunt ‘transition targets’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy services M&A remains bullish as investors hunt ‘transition targets’

By Andrew Dykes
10/10/2023, 7:30 am
© SYSTEMA PD&MS rope access technician working at a wind farm
A PD&MS rope access technician working at a wind farm

Despite considerable pressures on offshore wind and a hostility towards oil and gas, appetite for dealmaking in the services sector remains high.

While the recent disastrous renewables procurement round served as a wake-up call on the state of the offshore wind sector, it appears not to have dented the outlook for long-term investors.

“Generally M&A is really bullish for the space. There’s loads of investors looking for credible targets in offshore wind,” according to Patrick Harris of M&A and strategy advisor Calash.

He credits this mainly to the appetite of major investors who want access to the sector for “thematic reasons”. Wind continues to tick boxes with its green and transition-focused credentials, but also because its long-term fundamentals remain strong.

And that exposure is still, for the moment, more valuable than the short-term profitability.

“When [buyers] start looking into the businesses and the markets a bit closer, investment and M&A is a challenge to some extent because frankly it’s hard to find a business in the wind supply chain that makes any real money.

“There are some that are in good niches and profitable but by large, because of the revenue model and now because of inflationary costs, the profit margins are really quite slim.”

Indeed, the main concern appears to be “a lack of volume in credible targets.”

The weight of interest and capital in play, and the beneficial long-term access to wind means transaction multiples remain “really high”, despite the aforementioned headwinds.

Funding the transition ‘journey’

Mr Harris says there is also a resurging interest in what he termed “transition targets” – businesses that may have historically focused on oil and gas but which also have diversification potential into markets like offshore wind or other sectors like nuclear and industrials.

“Those businesses are where there’s really hot M&A right now because investors want to come in – especially private equity – and they want to be part of that journey, they want to fund that journey for that company.”

In particular, he points to a wave of Middle Eastern capital seeking opportunities in UK oil and gas technology.

These often have a transition angle too, “but they have a more long-term view of the transition because they’re coming from places where oil and gas is a key part of the economy,” he adds.

“You’ve also got others like UK domestic and European domestic money which is now reappraising their exposure to the space.”

He points to several recent transactions which highlight the kind of plays being made.

© Supplied by ASCO
ASCO operations at Albert quay, Aberdeen.

“If you look at the sale of ASCO for example, going to Endless LLP, that was a great deal,” he says.

The Aberdeen-headquartered logistics group was acquired by the UK-based private equity firm in August, with the explicit aim of positioning it in the renewables and new energy markets.

“It’s great that it’s found a UK home for what’s essentially still primarily an oil and gas business,” adds Mr Harris.

Another deal representative of the shift is RSK’s acquisition of engineering services firm PD&MS – a firm also on a “transition journey” – as well as Nesma & Partners recent play for Kent.

“It shows that there are buyers willing to step into oil and gas businesses and to hold their hand through the transition,” Mr Harris notes.

“That’s really important because someone’s got to fund that transition, and it’s not going to happen overnight.”

Financing hurdles

But alongside the volume of targets, Mr Harris suggests financing could also prove to be another brake on deal-making.

“You have buyers for deals and for assets, but they often go to banks to leverage part of the deal and a lot of banks are paring back a bit – not so much because of ESG issues, but just because of their own exposure to the space historically,” he observes.

It’s this element of transacting that often proves to be the trickiest – far more than finding a willing buyer – and which has been observed across the energy M&A market as responsible for the slowdown in some transactions.

Looking ahead, Mr Harris suggests these headwinds could result in a minor slowdown in some services M&A, though is unlikely to dent apparently voracious appetites.

“I think on the wind side you’ll still see deal making on that macro trajectory. Deals might take a little longer and people might have a bit more hesitancy, but I don’t think things will stop that,” he said.

And clearly the potential rewards for sticking out those investments remain too big to ignore.

“There is pain at the moment, but if you’re in a business and you get through a period of struggling to achieve profitability…in three years’ time, if you’re the company still standing and the runway is completely clear to 2030 and 2050 – you’re going to be a household name.”

