Verlume plots recruitment drive following ‘tenfold’ growth in orders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Verlume plots recruitment drive following ‘tenfold’ growth in orders

By Andrew Dykes
27/11/2023, 10:53 am
© Supplied by VerlumeVerlume's Halo system deployed as part of the Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) project off Orkney.
Verlume's Halo system deployed as part of the Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) project off Orkney.

Smart battery systems maker Verlume is increasing its headcount on the back of a reported tenfold rise in orders.

The Bridge of Don-based firm, which specialises in energy management and storage technologies, said the ‘significant’ growth to its orderbooks will help it reach its target to deliver a planned 400% increase in revenue for the financial year.

It comes amid growing interest in its remote subsea power and battery solutions across several key markets including offshore wind, subsea monitoring, and offshore charging.

The company is currently comprised of a 30-strong team ranging from electrical, electronic, software and mechanical engineering expertise, as well as wider business functions such as project management and HR.

The uptick in commercial sales has prompted further recruitment drive, with seven roles currently open within the business.

Those sales include a significant contract win with generator RWE, which will see the company engineer and integrate its Halo subsea battery energy storage systems, equipped with Axonn intelligent energy management technology.

These will then be deployed at the 760MW OranjeWind project in the Dutch North Sea.

© Supplied by Verlume
Verlume team.

In addition, Verlume has won work supplying three of its ‘Charge’ battery systems – rechargeable batteries suitable for challenging locations – for bespoke subsea monitoring applications. A new business stream for Charge rental systems is also in development, with units now being built following the company’s first rental order.

Looking to next year, the company is developing new offshore charging stations which can be powered by renewable energy and used by wind farm maintenance vessels and autonomous underwater vehicles.

Two separate demonstration projects for these systems are scheduled for 2024.

Chief executive Richard Knox said: “These recent contract wins demonstrate the success of our strategy and continued growth at pace, in line with our company mission.

“We are excited to begin our journey in the offshore wind sector with RWE at OranjeWind and see this as a key growth market, both from the larger energy storage use cases, as well as the potential to decarbonise operations and maintenance activities. Thank you to the team at RWE for their support to date.

“We are also experiencing a strong pipeline of enquiries for our Charge offering and are delighted to be supplying units for sale, as well as developing the rental market. With a sales order book that is still growing, we are looking forward to further milestones for the business in the rest of the financial year.”

The company’s stellar year follows considerable success at the Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) demonstrator currently underway off Orkney.

The £2 million project kicked off in February this year with the deployment of a Blue X wave energy device deployed off the islands’ east coast and paired with an underwater battery developed by Verlume.

A key objective of the project was to demonstrate that the system could provide power to subsea electronics modules, provided by Baker Hughes, simulating the control and communications needed for subsea wellheads using 100% renewable energy.

With the initial four-month trial deemed a success, the systems will now remain in the water until spring 2024, enabling further data to be captured on maintainability, survivability and reliability.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts