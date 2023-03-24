What is INTOG?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

What is INTOG?

By Ryan Duff
24/03/2023, 7:00 am
A wind turbine being installed at Aberdeen Bay.
As the winners of the innovation and targeted oil and gas process are expected to be announced, we look at what is up for grabs.

The innovation and targeted oil and gas process (INTOG) is a seabed leasing round, which covers smaller “innovation” projects for floating wind and “Targeted Oil and Gas” developments (TOG) to decarbonise offshore assets through electrification.

Applications for the leasing round closed in November last year and it was announced in December that Crown Estate Scotland had received a total of 19 applications.

The process was open for applications from the 10th of August.

Of the 19 applications, 10 are for the Innovation part, while nine have been submitted for the TOG element.

flotation TEPCO
A turbine for the Kincardine floating wind project off Aberdeen, which was developed by Flotation Energy’s co-founders.

For some, INTOG is seen as crucial for the country to reach its net zero objectives of being carbon neutral by 2045.

At Energy Voice’s ETIDEX event last year, Dr Alexander Quayle, project director for energy transition at Flotation Energy said: “INTOG is going to come ahead of ScotWind in terms of delivery, it simply must, because if it doesn’t deliver fully decarbonised oil and gas within the next five or six years then there’s simply no point in doing it.”

The announcement of the successful INTOG applications may be pushed forward as statements are expected today despite previous reports forecasting the winning projects would be unveiled in “April 2023.”

In and TOG

Split into two categories, innovation and TOG, applicants had to meet certain criteria when applying for either of the leasing round options.

TOG looks to help decarbonise the North Sea energy sector by supporting firms to build wind farm projects connected to oil and gas infrastructure.

The proposed wind projects will provide electricity to offshore installations, cutting the carbon emissions associated.

INTOG wind © Supplied by Marine Scotland
INTOG project areas and exclusions. Click to Zoom

Whereas innovation applications aim to support small offshore wind projects, capable of producing 100MW or less.

At the same event Dr Quayle spoke at Sarah Knight of Crown Estate Scotland said: “This leasing process is part of Crown Estate Scotland’s commitment to providing an opportunity for the expansion of offshore renewables in Scottish waters.

“But it will take the Government and industry to make those decisions on how to realise that opportunity and we can’t really emphasise that enough.”

