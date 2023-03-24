What is INTOG?

An error occurred. Please try again.

As the winners of the innovation and targeted oil and gas process are expected to be announced, we look at what is up for grabs.

The innovation and targeted oil and gas process (INTOG) is a seabed leasing round, which covers smaller “innovation” projects for floating wind and “Targeted Oil and Gas” developments (TOG) to decarbonise offshore assets through electrification.

Applications for the leasing round closed in November last year and it was announced in December that Crown Estate Scotland had received a total of 19 applications.

The process was open for applications from the 10th of August.

Of the 19 applications, 10 are for the Innovation part, while nine have been submitted for the TOG element.

For some, INTOG is seen as crucial for the country to reach its net zero objectives of being carbon neutral by 2045.

At Energy Voice’s ETIDEX event last year, Dr Alexander Quayle, project director for energy transition at Flotation Energy said: “INTOG is going to come ahead of ScotWind in terms of delivery, it simply must, because if it doesn’t deliver fully decarbonised oil and gas within the next five or six years then there’s simply no point in doing it.”

The announcement of the successful INTOG applications may be pushed forward as statements are expected today despite previous reports forecasting the winning projects would be unveiled in “April 2023.”

In and TOG

Split into two categories, innovation and TOG, applicants had to meet certain criteria when applying for either of the leasing round options.

TOG looks to help decarbonise the North Sea energy sector by supporting firms to build wind farm projects connected to oil and gas infrastructure.

The proposed wind projects will provide electricity to offshore installations, cutting the carbon emissions associated.

© Supplied by Marine Scotland

Whereas innovation applications aim to support small offshore wind projects, capable of producing 100MW or less.

At the same event Dr Quayle spoke at Sarah Knight of Crown Estate Scotland said: “This leasing process is part of Crown Estate Scotland’s commitment to providing an opportunity for the expansion of offshore renewables in Scottish waters.

“But it will take the Government and industry to make those decisions on how to realise that opportunity and we can’t really emphasise that enough.”