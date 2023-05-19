Ardersier: Video sets out major offshore wind manufacturing vision at Highlands port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ardersier: Video sets out major offshore wind manufacturing vision at Highlands port

Up to 2,000 people will be onsite during peak production, with one floater produced at Ardersier every week, BW Ideol said.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
19/05/2023, 8:02 am Updated: 19/05/2023, 11:49 am
© Supplied by BW IdeolArdersier manufacturing

BW Ideol has released a video setting out its vision for serial manufacturing at Ardersier to support the offshore wind industry, with up to 2,000 people onsite during peak production.

The firm, which signed a formal partnership with the port in 2021, plans to use the former McDermott oil and gas yard in the Highlands as its site for producing its “Damping Pool” floating wind foundations.

BW Ideol said in the video that, at peak production, one floater will be produced every week, mobilising up to 2,000 people onsite; the equivalent of around one gigawatt per year.

It comes hot on the heels of news last month that Ardersier Port had secured a £300m private equity investment from Quantum Energy Partners to help meet its offshore wind ambitions.

Lewis Gillies, CEO of the port’s parent firm Haventus, told Energy Voice that thousands of jobs would be supported in the construction phase, and hundreds once operational.

The video sets out the process from serial production of the foundations, to storage at the facility eight nautical miles from Ardersier (but still within the port’s jurisdiction).

BW Ideol started trading in 2021 as a joint venture between Ideol and BW Offshore to supply floating foundations to the industry.

Foundations will be stored offshore.

Ardersier was once a major manufacturing site for the oil and gas industry in the 1970s and 80s, but shut up shop on its original facility in 2001.

Steve Regan, the former chief executive of civil engineering firm Careys, and his business partner Tony O’Sullivan acquired the port in 2021 for an undisclosed fee in hopes of shifting it into the renewables sector.

The moves come as the offshore wind industry in the UK ramps up for giant projects off Scotland’s shores, much of which in floating wind, to support a targeted 50GW of UK offshore wind by 2030

