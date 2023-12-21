Vattenfall and Vestas strike UK wind deal following CfD price overhaul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Vattenfall and Vestas strike UK wind deal following CfD price overhaul

By Ryan Duff
21/12/2023, 6:50 am
© Supplied by VattenfallNorfolk Boreas
Vattenfall has signed a deal with Vestas for three UK wind projects following changes to the country’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round.

Vattenfall and Vestas have signed exclusivity agreements for the Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Boreas projects. These sites will have a total combined capacity of 2,760 MW.

These two will potentially feature up to 184 V236-15 MW turbines.

Earlier this year Vattenfall called off its development of the Norfolk Boreas project due to rising costs.

At the time, the firm said that Norfolk Boreas would have a SEK 5.5 billion impact on earnings, as costs increased “up to 40%.”

The contract also includes a preferred supplier agreement (PSA) for the 1,380 MW Norfolk Vanguard West project, comprising of 92 Vestas’ V236-15 MW offshore wind turbines.

Once installed, the deal includes that Vestas will service the projects under long-term Operations and Maintenance (O&M) service contracts.

Henrik Andersen, chief executive and president of Vestas, said: “The agreements are the result of close and positive negotiations between two partners as well as the positive changes the UK Government has announced for next year’s auction.

“By listening to industry concerns, the UK Government has positioned the UK for success within the offshore wind industry.

“I want to thank the UK Government for its regained leadership and everyone at team Vattenfall and team Vestas for making today’s announcement possible.”

In November the UK government increased the prices available for offshore wind in next year’s CfD auction round following disappointment.

This year’s CfD awards, the government’s flagship scheme for renewable energy procurement, saw no successful bids for offshore wind as the price was too low, forcing it to compete with cheaper technologies.

In the next CfD round, the price will see a 66% increase in order to avoid repeating the same mistakes as the government looks to attract further investment in the space.

The price has jumped from £44/MWh to £73/MWh, and gone up by 52% for floating offshore wind projects, from £116/MWh to £176/MWh ahead of Allocation Round 6 (AR6) next year.

Helene Bistrom, head of business area wind at Vattenfall, commented: “The agreement with Vestas is another important milestone for the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone.

“Vestas is a long-standing partner of Vattenfall, and we thank them for their continued engagement.

“The Norfolk Zone will play a vital role in the UK’s energy transition as well as bringing investment into the sector and the region.”

