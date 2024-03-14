SBM, TechnipEnergies team up on floating wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

SBM, TechnipEnergies team up on floating wind

By Andrew Dykes
14/03/2024, 3:40 pm
© Supplied by SBM OffshoreSBM floating foundations for the Provence Grand Large pilot scheme near Marseille, France.
SBM floating foundations for the Provence Grand Large pilot scheme near Marseille, France.

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies revealed plans to create a new floating wind focused joint venture, dubbed EkWiL.

The new 50/50 “pure player” in floating wind will draw on the expertise, engineering and technologies of both companies to deliver integrated floating solutions and delivery for the emerging market, they said in a joint statement.

Combining the pair’s experience will allow EkWiL to provide greater execution certainty and cost competitiveness, they added.

In particular EkWiL’s backers pointed to their respective technologies, in particular Technip’s semi-submersible INO15 foundation – a properitary “lean and scalable design” upon which turbines can be mounted – and SBM’s second-generation tension leg platform Float4Wind.

The two technologies would enable the new venture to cover “a large spectrum” of the potential floating wind market, and bring them to commercial deployment.

SBM CEO Bruno Chabas said: “Our aim is to become a recognized leading contractor in developing floating offshore wind infrastructures.

“Collaboration is fundamental to position our ambitions sustainably while managing the pace of infrastructure development and the challenging economics of these pioneering systems. We are pleased to share our experience with the right partner, broadening the range of solutions and reinforcing our energy transition commitment.”

Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton added: “Joining forces and collaborating are necessary to capture the potential of the nascent floating offshore wind market.

“By leveraging the synergies of complementary technologies and supply chain experience, EkWiL will increase predictability to meet market demand and deliver on our ambition to provide new energy solutions.”

It follows a number of contractors who have joined forces to develop floating wind equipment, including BW Ideol which has plans for production facilities in Ardersier and at Port Talbot, to serve ScotWind and Celtic Sea projects respectively.

In 2022 Technip also unveiled a suite of offshore green hydrogen “building block” solutions dubbed GO.H2 aimed at linking fixed and floating assets with low-carbon fuel production facilities.

