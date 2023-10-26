Whale buffer zone could thwart 3 gigawatts of US offshore wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Whale buffer zone could thwart 3 gigawatts of US offshore wind

By Bloomberg
26/10/2023, 8:48 am
© Bloombergwindfall tax renewables
The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm stands in the water off Block Island, Rhode Island, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept, 14, 2016.

Nearly 3 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity could be imperiled if the US government imposes a 20-kilometer (12.4-mile) buffer zone blocking turbines in endangered whale foraging areas near Martha’s Vineyard, the American Clean Power Association said Wednesday.

The clean energy advocacy group said those potential restrictions — floated by US government scientists and endorsed by some conservationists — aren’t necessary based on limited existing scientific knowledge about the interaction between wind turbines and the marine ecosystems below the surface.

A white paper commissioned by the association concludes that climate change and natural variables — not the wind turbines — are likely to drive greater shifts in water movements and the density of tiny crustaceans that are a prime source of food for the North Atlantic right whale. A separate analysis published by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine last week cited significant uncertainty.

“This issue doesn’t warrant dramatically reducing the size of wind energy areas. It warrants further study,” said Josh Kaplowitz, the association’s vice president of offshore wind. “We can’t afford to delay offshore wind projects or threaten their viability each time uncertainty is raised.”

Kaplowitz pointed to a ruling by the Washington, DC-based federal circuit court concluding that government regulators can make decisions about endangered species impacts based on what is “likely” to occur, rather than “indulging in worst-case scenarios and pessimistic assumptions.”

The potential reduction represents about a tenth of President Joe Biden’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by the end of the decade, further challenging ambitions already under pressure from rising costs and supply-chain woes.

The proposed Nantucket Shoals buffer zone could have an impact on several potential offshore wind projects, including Equinor and BP’s Beacon Wind, and SouthCoast, backed by Shell New Energies US and Ocean Winds.

