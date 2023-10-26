Total wins Orange Basin drilling approval from South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Total wins Orange Basin drilling approval from South Africa

Total plans to drill one exploration well. Should it be successful, it may drill up to nine more.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/10/2023, 9:33 am
© Supplied by DMREMinister Mantashe talks about the need to tackle NGOs' opposition to exploration in South Africa
Picture shows; Minister Gwede Mantashe. South Africa. Supplied by DMRE Date; 16/05/2023

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has approved TotalEnergies to carry out work, including drilling, in the Deep Water Orange Basin (DWOB) licence.

SLR Consulting said the environmental authorisation covered TotalEnergies EP South Africa carrying out sonar surveys, seabed coring and well drilling exploration in the area.

Appeal process

The notice from the consultants said people could appeal the DMRE decision. Appeals must be launched within 20 days of October 25, it said.

Objections to Total’s plans are expected. The Green Connection expressed its opposition to the DMRE approval today.

Community outreach co-ordinator Neville Van Rooy said the approval was “part of the onslaught on oceans and we need to defend oceans as they are important for climate change and provide livelihoods to fishers. International science emphasizes on the need to stop fossil fuels. We will be appealing the decision with hopes that the Environmental Minister lives up to her mandate.”

The DWOB licence covers the 12/3/343 exploration right, off South Africa’s west coast. It includes water depths ranging from 400 to 3,900 metres, with an area of 29,869 square km. The northern boundary is the international boundary with Namibia.

SLR said the area of interest for exploration in the block was around 9,711 square km. This is roughly between Port Nolloth and Hondeklip Bay. It is around 188 km from shore at the closest point, in water depths of 750 to 3,100 metres.

The DMRE gave similar environmental authorisation to Total’s plans for drilling in Block 5/6/7 in April this year. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) received 18 appeals but approved the plan in late September. The company, in its application, said it may drill the first well on this licence in the first half of 2024.

Golden basin

Both Total and Shell have reported successes in Namibia’s Orange Basin, and Galp is due to begin drilling in the area in November.

Total submitted its request for environmental approval from the DMRE in November 2022. The company has said it may drill the well in 2024.

