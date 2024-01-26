Equinor among big name bidders for fourth New York offshore wind round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Equinor among big name bidders for fourth New York offshore wind round

By Mathew Perry
26/01/2024, 4:41 pm
© Photo: Jan Arne Wold / EquinorEquinor submits proposal for Empire Wind offshore project to New York authorities.
Equinor has submitted a bid for its Empire Wind project into the New York fourth offshore wind solicitation (NY4), joining a range of big developers announcing their intent.

Equinor joins Danish wind energy giant Ørsted and a joint venture between Germany’s RWE and the UK’s National Grid Ventures in submitting proposals to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

NYSERDA is expected to announce the winning bids from NY4 in February.

In a statement, Equinor said its 810MW Empire Wind 1 project is ready to deliver reliable renewable power to more than half a million New York homes.

If successful, Equinor said it expects to provide first power from Empire Wind in 2026.

The Norwegian firm said Empire Wind will “anchor the East Coast offshore wind industry in New York City through the transformation of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) into a world-class hub for offshore wind”.

 

© Supplied by Empire Wind
Proposed vision for the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal connected to Equinor’s Empire Wind project in New York.

The NY4 announcement comes after Equinor yesterday completed a swap deal with BP to dissolve their 50:50 joint venture projects in the US.

Under the deal, Equinor took full ownership of Empire Wind while BP took over the Beacon Wind project.

The deal comes just weeks after the two firms cancelled their agreement with NY authorities for the second phase of Empire Wind.

The two companies also swapped ownership of associated onshore assets in New York City, with Equinor receiving the SBMT lease while BP will take over the Astoria Gateway for Renewable Energy.

Empire Wind is ‘shovel ready’

Announcing its bid, Equinor Renewables Americas president Molly Morris said:  “Empire Wind 1 is ready and so is Equinor.

“New York has demonstrated its commitment to offshore wind and this project will play a foundational role in driving that commitment forward. Empire Wind 1 puts New York City at the heart of this new industry and the economic and environmental benefits will extend throughout the state.

Equinor offshore wind © Supplied by Equinor
Equinor President of US Offshore Wind, Molly Morris.

“We continue to engage closely with our key stakeholders – including community partners, union labour, and environmental organizations – and are grateful for the support the project is receiving.”

Meanwhile, RWE and National Grid Ventures also announced their 1.3GW Community Offshore Wind joint venture will also bid into NY4.

In a statement, the companies said combined with other provisionally awarded phases, the Community Offshore Wind projects is expected to generate $4.4 billion in economic benefits to New York.

President and project director of Community Offshore Wind Doug Perkins said the project is “committed to providing the renewable energy New Yorkers need and driving long-term, equitable economic growth”.

© Supplied by Orsted
Orsted offshore wind service vessels.

Danish wind developer Ørsted will also submit an NY4 bid for its 924MW Sunrise Wind project after the company yesterday took over full ownership from its joint venture partner.

US offshore wind momentum picks up

While BP has not yet indicated its intent to submit a bid for the Beacon Wind project, Reuters reports BP and a number of firms including Shell, EDF and Iberdrola could also submit proposals for NY4.

The confirmed bids could indicate a positive upswing in momentum for offshore wind in the US, after project cancellations and other setbacks looked set to derail the sector’s momentum towards its 2030 targets.

 

