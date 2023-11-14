Ørsted execs step down after US wind cancellations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Ørsted execs step down after US wind cancellations

By Andrew Dykes
14/11/2023, 9:50 am
© Supplied by ØrstedØrsted
Ørsted

Two of Ørsted’s top executive management will step down with immediate effect as the company grapples with major impairments and cancellations on its US projects.

In a brief update issued on Tuesday morning the Danish wind developer said chief financial officer (CFO) Daniel Lerup and chief operating officer (COO) Richard Hunter would leave the company by mutual agreement.

Ørsted (CPH: ORSTED) said it has already initiated the processes of identifying a new CFO and a new COO and expects the processes to be concluded “as soon as possible” in 2024.

It follows a series of warnings around its portfolio which culminated earlier this month in the abandonment of two US wind projects and $4 billion in impairments.

A final investment decision for the 2.8GW Hornsea-3 wind farm off the cost of Norfolk, it’s biggest development in the UK, is also still expected this year, though executives had suggested all options remain open on this too.

And on Monday the company formally exited a Norwegian development consortium with Fred. Olsen Renewables and Hafslund Eco, citing “a prioritization of investments” in its portfolio.

It marks a tumultuous year for shareholders, following the wipeout of $38 billion (60%) of the company’s market cap since January 2023.

In response, reports suggest president and CEO Mads Nipper and his leadership team have launched turnaround efforts and a bid to reignite staff enthusiasm as part of a new strategy dubbed ‘Ørsted 3.0.’

Commenting on the executives’ departure on Tuesday, Mr Nipper added: “Ørsted, along with the rest of the industry, is experiencing a challenging and volatile business environment. Therefore, the Board of Directors and I have agreed with our current CFO and COO that we need new and different capabilities to lead the Finance and EPC & Operations functions to strengthen Ørsted’s journey into the future.

“I would like to thank both Daniel Lerup and Richard Hunter for their contributions to Ørsted. I’ve enjoyed working with both of them for the past years and wish them all the best with their new endeavours.”

As of Tuesday, European boss Rasmus Errboe will now serve as interim CFO and executive board member. Mr Errboe has been with the company since 2012 in various management positions, including as CFO for Ørsted’s offshore wind business.

Ørsted said he will now lead work on supporting the group’s capital structure and long-term commitment to its credit rating.

Andrew Brown, a member of Ørsted’s Board of Directors, has been appointed interim COO and a member of the group executive team, expectedly until 1 March 2024. Formerly an executive with Shell, he most recently served as CEO of the Portuguese energy company Galp.

At the same time, Olivia Breese will set up to Mr Errboe’s role as CEO for Europe while continuing in her current role as Senior Vice President and Head of Power-to-X at Ørsted.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts