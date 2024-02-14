Abu Dhabi’s Masdar weighs stake in Iberdrola US renewable assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar weighs stake in Iberdrola US renewable assets

By Bloomberg
14/02/2024, 7:30 am
© Shutterstockmasdar iberdrola
Iberdrola's main office building in Bilbao.

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar is exploring the possibility of taking a stake in renewable-energy assets owned by Iberdrola SA in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.

Masdar is interested in buying a share of existing Iberdrola onshore clean-energy assets, said the people, who asked not to be named because the talks aren’t public. Deliberations by the UAE renewables company are at an early stage and it’s possible no deal happens, they said.

A representative for Masdar declined to comment.

“Masdar is an important strategic partner for Iberdrola, but we have not had any official approach from them regarding the potential to acquire any stake in our renewables projects in the US,” Iberdrola said in an emailed statement.

Iberdrola last year worked on plans to sell a minority stake in its entire US onshore renewable business, as part of a plan to raise funds for the acquisition of utility PNM Resources Inc. Iberdrola last month scrapped the PNM purchase.

In recent years, Iberdrola has done deals in several countries to bring minority financial partners into certain businesses. Masdar in November bought 49% of Iberdrola’s 476-megawatt Baltic Eagle wind farm, and in January 2023 Norway’s wealth fund acquired 49% of Iberdrola’s Spanish renewable business for about €600 million ($646 million).

