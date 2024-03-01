Union calls for ‘plan B for helicopter traffic’ after fatal crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Union calls for ‘plan B for helicopter traffic’ after fatal crash

By Ryan Duff
01/03/2024, 11:00 am
One of Bristow's Sikorsky S-92 helicopters.
Following a fatal helicopter crash in Norway, a union leader has called for a “plan B for helicopter traffic.”

On Wednesday evening a Bristow-operated Sikorsky-S92 helicopter crashed near the Norwegian island of Sotra at around 7:30pm.

The search and rescue (SAR) helicopter was taking part in a training exercise involving Norwegian state-owned oil firm Equinor and a cargo ship.

It has been revealed that a woman in her 60s died and five others were injured as a result of the incident.

Speaking to E24, manager of Norwegian trade union Safe, Raymond Midtgård, said: “If alternatives to a helicopter, such as a boat, must be used temporarily, then this must be discussed between the parties.

“We have called for a plan B for helicopter traffic and the involvement of the tripartite collaboration.”

Following news of the crash a number of UK flights by S-92 aircraft were ‘paused’ at the request of North Sea operators.

‘There should be more’ types of helicopter in place

The union leader voiced concerns over the widescale use of the S-92 on the Norwegian continental shelf.

After a fatal incident involving a Super Puma helicopter in 2016, which resulted in the deaths of 13 people, the helicopter model was grounded and the S-92 became in industry mainstay.

“It has been eight years since the Turøy accident and we have flown in that period with only one type of helicopter,” said Mr Midtgård. “There should have been more types in place.”

On Friday Equinor shared news that it had secured 15 new helicopters for passenger traffic through deals with helicopter manufacturers Bell and Leonardo.

Following the deal, Equinor is set to receive ten new Bell 525 helicopters and five AW189 helicopters.

Kjetil Hove, executive vice president of exploration and production in Norway, said: “These helicopter types will supplement the current Sikorsky S-92.

“All three helicopter models meet stringent safety requirements. By increasing from one to three helicopter models on the NCS we get more flexibility and regularity.”

The Norweigan oil giant will receive two helicopters from Leonardo next year and a further three in 2026.

Bell will deliver four helicopters in 2026 with the remaining six arriving between 2027 and 2030, in line with an agreed production plan.

Mr Midtgård has shared concerns that the incident on Wednesday would result in S-92s being grounded in Norway.

The chief executive of Bristow criticised “significant delays” for spare parts for S-92 helicopters late last year as he claimed the situation was stifling the firm’s global growth.

A lack of parts, including gearboxes, was said to be affecting helicopter operators industry-wide, causing logistical challenges in areas like the UK North Sea.

The IOGP oil and gas trade body last week went so far as to say it was harming safety – a position the UK Civil Aviation Authority disagrees with.

Not a spare parts issue

However, the union boss did not blame the lack of spare parts for these aircraft as the reason for this incident.

“The people who maintain these helicopters are 110% honest and do things right,” Mr Midtgård said when asked about the spare parts issue.

He added: “We have full confidence in them. This is also partly why we have had a shortage of parts, because there have been cases of poor quality.”

Union secretary of Norwegian trade union Industri Energi, Henrik Fjeldsbø, shared the belief that the widely reported S-92 parts issue is unlikely to be the reason for the fatal crash.

He said: “I hear there is a lot of speculation and thoughts about this. But there is nothing so far to suggest that this has anything to do with the parts shortage.

“The parts shortage is particularly linked to the fact that there is too little production of new gearboxes, and this does not seem to have anything to do with it. But we have to wait and see what the investigation will show.”

As an investigation is conducted into what caused the Bristow helicopter to crash, Mr Fjeldsbø shared that he believes there is no increased risk of flying on the continental shelf.

The Industri Energi union secretary added: “This is a search and rescue machine that has gone down, and they don’t fly in the same pattern as a spending machine.

“There is nothing so far to indicate that there is an increased risk for the flights on the continental shelf.”

