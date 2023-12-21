Europa strikes for Equatorial Guinea with Antler agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Europa strikes for Equatorial Guinea with Antler agreement

It expects the overall chance that one of the three prospects is commercial to be 91%. All three prospects can be drilled from a single well with two sidetracks.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/12/2023, 9:13 am Updated: 21/12/2023, 9:14 am
© Supplied by Vice President ViceEquatorial Guinea VP and Antler Global's Paul Haywood celebrate signing of EG-08 licence
Europa Oil & Gas has struck a deal to buy a 42.9% stake in Antler Global, which has a licence offshore Equatorial Guinea.

Antler won a production-sharing contract (PSC) on EG-08 in May this year, where it holds an 80% stake. State-owned Gepetrol holds the remaining 20%.

Europa is paying $3 million to acquire the stake in Antler. The buyer said the funds would be used for first year costs, including the acquisition of existing 3D seismic, which it will reprocess.

Drill plans

The first two year term of the licence does not require the companies to drill. However, Europa said it believes there are already drill-ready prospects, with three independent targets.

Antler plans to farm down its stake in the block, bringing in a partner capable of funding drilling.

EG-08 is east of Bioko Island, to the north of Chevron’s Alen and Aseng fields, in Blocks O and I. According to a Europa presentation, Prospect A is 9 km from a wet gas processing platform on the Alen field. All three prospects are close to the Chevron fields.

A well has been drilled on EG-08 in the past but was found to be dry. Europa said this well had found some condensate and had proved existence of reservoir.

Europa put total Pmean mid case prospective resource at 1.386 trillion cubic feet of gas equivalent. It expects the overall chance that one of the three prospects is commercial to be 91%. All three prospects can be drilled from a single well with two sidetracks.

The cost of drilling such a well with a jack-up would be around $50 million.

Europa CEO Will Holland said the deal was potentially transformational for the company. It “adds another high-impact exploration prospect to our portfolio and ties with our strategic approach to replenishing the portfolio with potentially high impact but relatively low risk prospects”.

Europa will pay the $3mn to Antler in four tranches, with the last due in October 2024. Holland will sit on Antler’s board to represent Europa.

Block Energy’s Paul Haywood and Christopher Irons set up Antler, according to Europa. Companies House reports Simon Barry as a director, who was also on Block’s ESG committee, rather than Irons.

