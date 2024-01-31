Sapura share price slides as Taiwan offshore wind fight escalates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Asia

Sapura share price slides as Taiwan offshore wind fight escalates

In February 2022, it said it was terminating the contract. Sapura complained that it had been misled about the state of the soil at the Yunlin offshore wind farm site.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
31/01/2024, 11:54 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Bloombergoffshore wind minerals
An offshore wind turbine in Taiwan.

Sapura Energy has received a request for arbitration over a contract for the transportation and installation of offshore wind turbines in Taiwan.

Sapura agreed to carry out the work in mid-2019. At that point, it said it expected to complete the work by the third quarter of the 2021 financial year.

In February 2022, it said it was terminating the contract. Sapura complained that it had been misled about the state of the soil at the Yunlin offshore wind farm site.

Yunneng Wind Power now wants recompense for the cancellation. It has issued a provisional claim of 50 million euros ($54mn).

Sapura’s share price fell around 10% following the announcement.

Yunneng has issued requests for arbitration to Sapura subsidiaries SEB and SOSB on January 22. The company said it had discovered the request at the end of January 26.

German law governs the contract and the German Arbitration Institute will hear the claim.

The claimant has complained the SOSB did not follow the schedule. It has made a number of allegations, including alleged wilful failure, as well as seeking the costs of arbitration.

The statute of limitations specifies that Yunneng would need to file its claim by December 31, 2023. The company is also seeking to suspend this.

SOSB and SEB must nominate an arbitrator by February 12 and file an answer to the request by March 7. The two subsidiaries are seeking legal advice on the claims.

In 2022, Sapura said Yunneng had breached the contractual agreement between the two companies. Yunneng, Sapura alleged, provided “inaccurate and misleading soil data which is a serious breach of its obligations”. SOSB was relying on accurate information, it said. Misleading data “critically affected” the execution of the work and increased costs, which Yunneng failed to cover.

SOSB claimed it could not continue working on the project without amendments to the deal. At the time, Sapura said the cancellation would have no impact on its reporting for 2022.

Slippage

Despite Sapura’s cancellation of the contract, Yunneng went ahead with work on the Taiwan wind farm. In November 2023, it reported the installation of 45 monopile foundations, 26 inner array grids and 12 export cables, in addition to 34 wind turbines.

It aims to complete the installation of all 80 wind turbines, generating 640 MW, this year.

The company has noted “unique challenges” of building the project in the Taiwan Strait, particularly around seabed conditions. It has also reported a number of monopile slippages during construction.

Abu Dhabi’s National Petroleum Construction Co. (NPCC) came in to replace Sapura in 2022. It launched work on the project using its DLS 4200, which is currently on its way back to Taiwan from the Middle East, according to Marine Traffic.

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), TotalEnergies, Thailand’s EGCO Group and Sojitz Corp. are backers of Yunneng. The group refinanced the project earlier this month.

The arbitration request comes as Sapura continues to restructure its finances. In December, the company said it had been given more time, until May 31, to submit its Practice Note 17 (PN17) regularisation plan. This will cover a restructuring of debts,

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts