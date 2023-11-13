Scottish Government downgrades estimate of European offshore energy share

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Scottish Government downgrades estimate of European offshore energy share

Ministers now say Scotland has around 10% of European Union offshore energy potential, down from previous claims of 25%
By Mathew Perry
13/11/2023, 4:15 pm Updated: 13/11/2023, 4:45 pm
© Supplied by Michal Wachucik /EquThe Hywind Scotland floating wind farm operated by Equinor.
The Hywind Scotland floating wind farm operated by Equinor.

The Scottish Government has significantly downgraded its assessment of the projected share of Scotland’s offshore energy capacity within Europe.

In a recent letter to a Holyrood committee, ministers revised the long-cited claim that Scotland has 25% of Europe’s offshore energy resources, saying more recent analysis showed the figure was closer to 10%.

The revelation has led to accusations of a lack of transparency from the Scottish Conservatives.

Offshore energy claims inaccurate

Questions about the figure, which has been used repeatedly in campaign material by the ruling SNP, were first raised in November last year.

During questioning in Holyrood at the time, Scottish Green MSP and circular economy minister Lorna Slater insisted ministers “understood the statistic was accurate at the time they cited it”.

“Now that it has come to our attention that it is not, we are working to update statistics on how our offshore wind potential compares to other countries,” Ms Slater said.

“This does not change the fact that Scotland already has an important offshore wind sector, and we have huge potential to grow this and become a global leader, with over 40 gigawatts of potential offshore wind developments already in the pipeline.”

© PA
Holyrood, the Scottish Parliament, in Edinburgh.

At the time, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton criticised ministers for relying on what he called a “completely fictitious statistic”.

Freedom of information requests made by the pro-union campaign group These Islands had revealed the 25% figure was based on a mixture of reports dating as far back as 1993.

Ministers conceded the previously used figure was inaccurate and provided the updated calculation in a letter to the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee last month.

The letter said Scotland had the potential to generate 11GW in offshore wind, which represented approximately 10% of the European Union’s ambition for 111GW of offshore renewables by 2030.

Scotland’s capacity would represent 22% of the UK target of achieving 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

‘Contempt for transparency’

Responding to the downgrade, Scottish Conservative MSP for North East Scotland Liam Kerr told Energy Voice ministers had been “caught out yet again playing fast and loose with Scotland’s offshore energy potential”.

“Ministers must be open and honest about giving accurate figures – secrecy and cover-up does the renewables sector no favours,” Mr Kerr said.

Offshore wind power in Scotland.

“This is yet another example of a government that thinks it can get away with anything.

“It has shown time and again a contempt for transparency and accountability, and this sorry saga sums that up perfectly.”

Speaking to the BBC, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur accused Scottish ministers of “cooking the books” by referencing the statistic.

“It does the renewables sector no favours because misleading and misrepresentation undermine the industry’s endeavour,” Mr McArthur said.

Energy Voice contacted representatives of the SNP for comment.

