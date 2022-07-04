VIDEO: Aibel takes receipt of first topside for huge Dogger Bank wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

VIDEO: Aibel takes receipt of first topside for huge Dogger Bank wind farm

Aibel has shared footage of the first offshore platform for the Dogger Bank wind farm arriving at its Haugesund yard.
By Hamish Penman
04/07/2022, 10:49 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ?yvind S?tre/AibelAibel Dogger Bank
The platform for Dogger Bank A arriving in Haugesund.

The Stavanger-headquartered energy services company took receipt of the installation on June 25 after it completed its journey from South East Asia.

Final completion and commissioning will take place in Norway before the structure heads for the North Sea.

The topside for the Dogger Bank A platform was constructed at Aibel’s yard in Thailand, where it set several records, including being the largest installation ever moved on Thai soil.

It measures 74 metres by 51m across, and 40m high.

Once Dogger Bank A is up and running, the structure will receive green energy from the project’s 95 offshore wind turbines and covert it into 320 kilovolts of direct current.

Dogger Bank, which is being developed by SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni Plenitude, is being built in three distinct stages due to its colossal size.

Taken together, Dogger Bank A, B and C, located off the coast of Yorkshire, will be capable of powering six million homes.

During the stay in Haugesund, the transformers and other advanced converter equipment from Hitachi Energy will be installed, as well as arrangements for the offshore lifting operation.

Aibel expects to finish the vast majority of the work by the end of this year.

That will just leave commissioning works, with sailaway on the cards for early spring 2023.

Aibel president and chief executive, Mads Andersen, said: “This is an important milestone in Aibel’s transition towards a renewable and low-carbon future. The platforms, which will be very visible in the cityscape in Haugesund, illustrate that the expertise in the Norwegian supplier industry is highly relevant in the green shift. The offshore wind project teams here in Haugesund, together with their Aibel colleagues in Asker, hold world-class expertise in this field, which has made Aibel a preferred supplier to the European offshore wind industry and a key player in the energy transition. Now we have a visible proof – and more are on their way.”

