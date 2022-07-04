VIDEO: Aibel takes receipt of first topside for huge Dogger Bank wind farm

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Aibel has shared footage of the first offshore platform for the Dogger Bank wind farm arriving at its Haugesund yard.

The Stavanger-headquartered energy services company took receipt of the installation on June 25 after it completed its journey from South East Asia.

Final completion and commissioning will take place in Norway before the structure heads for the North Sea.

The topside for the Dogger Bank A platform was constructed at Aibel’s yard in Thailand, where it set several records, including being the largest installation ever moved on Thai soil.

It measures 74 metres by 51m across, and 40m high.

Once Dogger Bank A is up and running, the structure will receive green energy from the project’s 95 offshore wind turbines and covert it into 320 kilovolts of direct current.

Dogger Bank, which is being developed by SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni Plenitude, is being built in three distinct stages due to its colossal size.

Taken together, Dogger Bank A, B and C, located off the coast of Yorkshire, will be capable of powering six million homes.

During the stay in Haugesund, the transformers and other advanced converter equipment from Hitachi Energy will be installed, as well as arrangements for the offshore lifting operation.

Aibel expects to finish the vast majority of the work by the end of this year.

That will just leave commissioning works, with sailaway on the cards for early spring 2023.

Aibel president and chief executive, Mads Andersen, said: “This is an important milestone in Aibel’s transition towards a renewable and low-carbon future. The platforms, which will be very visible in the cityscape in Haugesund, illustrate that the expertise in the Norwegian supplier industry is highly relevant in the green shift. The offshore wind project teams here in Haugesund, together with their Aibel colleagues in Asker, hold world-class expertise in this field, which has made Aibel a preferred supplier to the European offshore wind industry and a key player in the energy transition. Now we have a visible proof – and more are on their way.”