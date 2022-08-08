Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

PD&MS wins three-year deal to support Vattenfall offshore wind farms

PD&MS Group has secured a three-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with Vattenfall, supporting the developer’s offshore wind portfolio across the UK and Europe.
By Andrew Dykes
09/08/2022, 12:01 am Updated: 09/08/2022, 8:29 am
(L-R) PD&MS' energy transition strategy is led by Mark Davidson and Thomas Barter, pictured in front of Vattenfall's EOWDC.

The contract, the value of which was not disclosed, will see the Aberdeen-headquartered engineering specialist work across Vattenfall windfarms in the UK, Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark.

The award also includes options to extend the contract for a further two-year period.

PD&MS said it continues to “solidify” its position in O&M and inspection in the offshore wind sector, having now delivered several major onshore and offshore wind projects for clients including SSE Renewables and Moray East Offshore Windfarm.

The group’s head of renewables business development, Thomas Barter, said: “We are thrilled that Vattenfall has recognised our highly transferable skills gained from years of successfully operating across oil and gas and other energy sectors and chosen us as one of their long-term service providers.

“This new contract solidifies PD&MS’ position as a key supplier for future wind developments, such as ScotWind and other future European projects.”

In addition to expanding its roster of offshore wind clients, PD&MS was recently granted ORE Catapult’s Fit 4 Offshore Renewables status for its EPC services. The programme was developed to help the UK supply chain to reconfigure and deliver services in the offshore renewable energy sector.

PD&MS was founded in 2002 and is owned by private equity firm Inflexion, which completed a secondary buyout in 2014. Now in its 20th year, EPCC contractor currently employs around 550 people in Scotland and 100 overseas, with operations in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Azerbaijan.

The group also acquired engineering consultancy Optimus (Aberdeen) from administration in January, as part of a deal that saved 50 jobs and sought to create 50 more.

PD&MS project director and energy transition leader Mark Davidson added: “Winning this three-year minimum contract with Vattenfall following a competitive tender process is testament to our team’s connected competencies which match the disciplines needed by offshore wind.

“We have an extensive track record for delivering innovative and cost-effective project solutions which have proven to reduce cost and maximise asset uptime to create significant ongoing value within the offshore renewable energy sector. Underpinned by our flexible proactive culture we are well placed to further service the UK and European decarbonisation agenda.”

Vattenfall currently operates around 3GW of wind projects across Europe. Alongside operational projects such as Aberdeen Bay’s European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), Vattenfall is currently planning several gigawatts of capacity at two offshore wind farms off the coast of Norfolk.

