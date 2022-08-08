Something went wrong - please try again later.

PD&MS Group has secured a three-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with Vattenfall, supporting the developer’s offshore wind portfolio across the UK and Europe.

The contract, the value of which was not disclosed, will see the Aberdeen-headquartered engineering specialist work across Vattenfall windfarms in the UK, Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark.

The award also includes options to extend the contract for a further two-year period.

PD&MS said it continues to “solidify” its position in O&M and inspection in the offshore wind sector, having now delivered several major onshore and offshore wind projects for clients including SSE Renewables and Moray East Offshore Windfarm.

The group’s head of renewables business development, Thomas Barter, said: “We are thrilled that Vattenfall has recognised our highly transferable skills gained from years of successfully operating across oil and gas and other energy sectors and chosen us as one of their long-term service providers.

“This new contract solidifies PD&MS’ position as a key supplier for future wind developments, such as ScotWind and other future European projects.”

In addition to expanding its roster of offshore wind clients, PD&MS was recently granted ORE Catapult’s Fit 4 Offshore Renewables status for its EPC services. The programme was developed to help the UK supply chain to reconfigure and deliver services in the offshore renewable energy sector.

PD&MS was founded in 2002 and is owned by private equity firm Inflexion, which completed a secondary buyout in 2014. Now in its 20th year, EPCC contractor currently employs around 550 people in Scotland and 100 overseas, with operations in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Azerbaijan.

The group also acquired engineering consultancy Optimus (Aberdeen) from administration in January, as part of a deal that saved 50 jobs and sought to create 50 more.

PD&MS project director and energy transition leader Mark Davidson added: “Winning this three-year minimum contract with Vattenfall following a competitive tender process is testament to our team’s connected competencies which match the disciplines needed by offshore wind.

“We have an extensive track record for delivering innovative and cost-effective project solutions which have proven to reduce cost and maximise asset uptime to create significant ongoing value within the offshore renewable energy sector. Underpinned by our flexible proactive culture we are well placed to further service the UK and European decarbonisation agenda.”

Vattenfall currently operates around 3GW of wind projects across Europe. Alongside operational projects such as Aberdeen Bay’s European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), Vattenfall is currently planning several gigawatts of capacity at two offshore wind farms off the coast of Norfolk.