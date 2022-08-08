Sif employee in hospital after gas explosion at Roermond facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Sif employee in hospital after gas explosion at Roermond facility

A gas explosion at a site operated by Dutch offshore foundation manufacturer Sif has partly closed the facility and left one employee in hospital.
By Andrew Dykes
08/08/2022, 12:58 pm
© Supplied by SifSif's Roermond plant. Netherlands.
Sif said the explosion occurred around midnight on 7 August at its tubular production site in Roermond, while work was underway.

One employee was later taken to hospital for observation.

Local fire brigade and the gas network owner, Enexis, have investigated the incident and gave clearance as of the morning of Monday 8 August, the group said in a statement.

Sif said the production location would be “partly closed” until investigations are finalised.

It added that there was “no risk” for local residents close to the location and that observable material damage was so far limited to Sif properties.

The Roermond plant, which covers more than 100,000 square metres, produces large-diameter tubular steel for use in offshore wind foundations, on a specialised production line, as well as primary steel for transition pieces (TPs) and smaller or shorter monopiles.

Most of the rolled and welded cans, cones and sections are then shipped to the company’s second site at Maasvlakte 2, near Rotterdam, where they are assembled into complete monopiles.

Sif currently employs over 600 people across the two manufacturing sites.

The group is currently assisting in marshalling components for the mammoth Dogger Bank wind farm off the Yorkshire coast.

In April Smulders reported that the first four of 95 TPs for the first phase of the wind farm were to be shipped to the Maasvlakte 2 terminal, ahead of transport and installation at the project later this year.

