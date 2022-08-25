Fugro vessel dispatched from Aberdeen to survey Norwegian wind zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Fugro vessel dispatched from Aberdeen to survey Norwegian wind zone

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has mobilised a survey vessel to begin evaluating seabed areas set aside for the country’s first major offshore wind auction.
By Andrew Dykes
25/08/2022, 3:29 pm
Fugro Venturer.
The Fugro Venturer was mobilised in Aberdeen on Thursday, and will make its way to conduct pilot surveys in the eastern part of an offshore area dubbed Nordsjø II.

Earlier this year the NPD was tasked with progressing plans to license seabed areas for around 4.5GW of capacity in the Utsira Nord and Sørlige Nordsjø II areas of the Norwegian North Sea.

Nordsjø II covers around 1,000 square miles bordering the Danish North Sea, where shallower waters may prove suitable for bottom-fixed turbines.

Utsira Nord meanwhile is an area of some 380 square miles located northwest of Stavanger, which the government says is suitable for floating wind sites.

The Nordsjø II lease area will be split into two 1.5GW phases, the government has said, the first of which will be offered via an auction to projects that can be directly connected to the mainland grid.


Norway offshore wind areas.

The procurement forms the first stages of a major offshore wind build out proposed by the Norwegian government as it looks to open up vast new areas of licensing for fixed and floating projects, with the goal of reaching 30GW of capacity by 2040.

NPD chose Fugro Norway to collect and process data at the site earlier this summer.

“The mobilisation will take place in Aberdeen in Scotland today, 25 August. We’ll meet our representatives and key people on board the vessel, where we’ll also get a tour and a review of the equipment on board,” said geophysicist Lars Jensen, who is responsible for the procurement.

Arne Jacobsen, Assistant Director for Technology, Analyses and Coexistence, and geophysicist Olvar Løvås also represented NPD at the mobilisation meeting.

The 72m Venturer is able to carry out site and route survey tasks typically used to help optimise the design, engineering and placement of offshore wind farms, cables, pipelines, platforms and other structures.

The expedition will collect basic seismic, bathymetry and water column data, in addition to towing a magnetometer and side scan sonar.

“This is an important step toward developing offshore wind on the Norwegian shelf. The NPD has extensive experience and considerable expertise in operating seismic surveys from oil and gas activities. A sound factual basis is crucial in order to manage the resources in the best possible way,” Jacobsen added.

Data collection will begin in earnest this week and is scheduled to continue until early October. It will then be processed, a task expected to be completed around the end of the year.

“The NPD will have two representatives on board – one person responsible for quality-assuring the operation and a fishery expert,” Jensen said.

The data will then be used to support the drawing of development plans and will form a portion of the data sets issued to developers that are eventually awarded licences.

