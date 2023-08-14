DeepOcean wins cabling work for Germany’s Nordseecluster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

DeepOcean wins cabling work for Germany’s Nordseecluster

By Andrew Dykes
14/08/2023, 2:46 pm
© Supplied by DeepOceanDeepOcean's Edda Freya construction vessel.
DeepOcean's Edda Freya construction vessel.

RWE has designated DeepOcean as a preferred supplier for subsea installation services at the Nordseecluster A offshore wind development.

The Nordseecluster combines four wind farm sites in the eastern part of the German North Sea into a 1.6 GW project, consisting of a minimum of 104 wind turbines.

Constructed is set to take place across two phases. Two wind farms – N-3.8 and N-3.7 – with a combined capacity of 660MW are currently in the permit application phase.

Two further wind farms  -N-3.6 and N-3. – will be built in the second phase known as Nordseecluster B, adding a further 900 MW.

Once all four wind farms are in operation in early 2029, the site will produce enough green electricity each year to supply 1.6 million German households.

Under the contract – the value of which was not disclosed – DeepOcean will take charge of preparatory work, transport and installations of all inter-array cables, including trenching, topside pull-ins and terminations for the initial build-out phase.

In total the Oslo-headquartered subsea services group will install 185km of 66kV aluminium and copper cables, starting with connecting all 44 offshore wind turbines of Nordseecluster A.

© Supplied by RWE
RWE’s German offshore wind portfolio.

The scope of work includes project management and engineering, offshore preparation work, trenching, boulder relocation, foundation preparatory work and offshore substation preparatory work; as well as the transport and installation of the cables and seabed surveys and monitoring.

“This is a major contract for us. We have supported RWE in the past and we will apply decades of experience from similar subsea work to deliver the Nordseecluster inline with RWE’s high quality requirements,” said the firm’s offshore renewables director Normann Vikse.

“We will take charge of a large work scope, which will allow us to secure the best possible project design and exploit operational synergies and costs-efficiencies between the various work packages.”

The award remains subject to final investment decisions (FID) by RWE. Once that decision is confirmed, DeepOcean will mobilise a complete engineering, project management and planning team that to support the energy group.

The services firm will also provide three vessels – an installation vessel, trenching vessel and walk to work-vessel – on site to deliver the offshore work, likely set for execution in 2026.

Nordseecluster managing director Sven Schulemann added: “We are delighted to have signed with DeepOcean as the last main supplier to install the cables for Nordseecluster A. This is a further important step towards implementing this large-scale project. We are confirmed that DeepOcean is the right partner for us.”

DeepOcean chief executive Øyvind Mikaelsen said that the award for the initial A phase with a later opportunity for Nordseecluster B would allow the company to “significantly reduce project execution risk.”

