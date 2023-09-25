Wind power package for Europe to be presented in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Wind power package for Europe to be presented in October

By Bloomberg
25/09/2023, 2:02 pm Updated: 25/09/2023, 2:03 pm
© Shutterstock / fokke baarssennorth sea brian wilson
Onshore and nearshore wind turbines at Flevoland, Netherlands.

The European Union is planning to unveil measures to help its ailing wind sector next month, after supply-chain bottlenecks and higher financing costs have put a brake on projects.

The package is set to accelerate permitting for wind projects, help ensure stable supplies and improve the existing rules on auctioning, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week.

It’s due on October 24, according to diplomats with knowledge of the matter, and the EU’s executive arm will probably opt for a strategy or weave changes into regulations already being considered by lawmakers rather than present brand new legislation.

Europe is trying to accelerate its shift to a sustainable economy and boost energy security against a backdrop of higher prices and weak growth. But policy makers want to prevent those efforts from boosting the sales of foreign producers in countries such as China, making the 27-nation bloc reliable on imports.

“We’re starting to see increased competition from non-European manufacturers,” said Phil Cole, director of industrial affairs at the WindEurope lobby. “We heard from President von der Leyen that we need to be moving more towards the model of a ‘made in Europe’ approach to generation, when it comes to renewable energy — and that now is fully ingrained in the industry’s view.”

The EU is already discussing some previous proposals designed to bolster clean energy production, such as the Net Zero Industry Act, which calls for the bloc to domestically manufacture at least 40% of its clean energy technology needs by 2030.

Yet a key concern is that, despite the massive growth in Europe’s renewable energy in recent years, wind companies are under pressure due to rising prices for raw materials and higher financing costs. Even the biggest manufacturers of wind turbines in Europe are struggling, including Vestas Wind Systems and Siemens Energy.

While the roughly 250 wind-sector factories in Europe can rely on EU funds for innovation, they’re seeing difficulty in getting access to financing for supply chain expansion, according to Wind Europe. The slow permitting process is also a big headache, with offshore wind projects often waiting as long as five years for a green light.

“Many of the reasons that the permitting process takes so long is simply because there aren’t enough people in regional permitting authorities or in local permitting authorities to process the paperwork,” Cole said. “And many of these systems are paper based. So we need to think about how can we speed up those those processes.”

