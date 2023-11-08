Vattenfall awards Aker Solutions £438m contract for Norfolk Vanguard West wind farm offshore platform

Vattenfall has awarded a NOK 6 billion (£438 million) contract to Aker Solutions for work on a 1.4 GW wind farm project under development off the coast of Norfolk.

The limited notice to proceed contract for the Norfolk Vanguard West project includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore platform.

Aker Solutions said the fabrication of the topside will be executed in a joint venture with Drydocks World Dubai, and the substructure will be fabricated at its yard in Verdal, Norway.

Aker Solutions executive vice president of new build Sturla Magnus said: “The development of the entire Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone could ultimately require up to three HVDC platforms in succession, which would improve the long-term predictability and give positive repeat effects and standardization within the supplier industry.”

© Supplied by Aker Solutions

The Vanguard West is project is set to be the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, which also includes the Vanguard East and Norfolk Boreas developments.

Once fully complete, the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone will produce enough renewable electricity to power more than four million homes.

The Norfolk Vanguard West Offshore Wind Farm is subject to regulatory approvals and Vattenfall’s final investment decision.

In July this year, Vattenfall put the Norfolk Boreas development on indefinite hold citing cost increases of up to 40%.

A Vattenfall spokesperson confirmed to Energy Voice that while the Boreas project is still on hold, the company will continue to develop the wider Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone while it evaluates “the best way forward for the projects”.