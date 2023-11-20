German power market braced for near-record wind output

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

German power market braced for near-record wind output

By Bloomberg
20/11/2023, 5:29 pm
© BloombergOnshore wind turbines in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.
Onshore wind turbines in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.

Germany’s wind turbines are likely to produce near-record levels of power this week as strong gusts hit the country.

Output from turbines is expected to reach 49.3 gigawatts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to ECMWF data compiled by Bloomberg.

That’s just shy of a record 50.8 gigawatts of power set in January, according to the European Energy Exchange AG.

The surging wind speeds, enough to power about two-thirds of Germany’s peak demand, come as the country is building more wind capacity into its system.

The government is pushing through reforms blocking landowners from refusing access to grid operators trying to connect new renewable power infrastructure, as it aims to get to 80% power from renewable sources by 2030.

Ample levels of wind generation also help to lower the wholesale cost of electricity. Power futures for delivery on Thursday are trading at €71.50 ($78.21) per megawatt-hour on EEX, a little over half of the day-ahead price for Tuesday.

Still, not all of the potential power this week may be used, and wind speeds will drop off quickly after the surge.

Germany’s congested grid network often leads to curtailment, when wind turbines in the north of the country aren’t able to send all their power to the large demand hubs, predominantly in the south.

