Ocean Winds throws backing behind Cromarty Firth green freeport bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ocean Winds throws backing behind Cromarty Firth green freeport bid

Offshore wind developer Ocean Winds is joining Opportunity Cromarty Firth and supporting the body’s green freeport bid.
By Hamish Penman
16/06/2022, 4:05 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Ocean WindsOcean Winds green freeport
Moray East foundations being unloaded for temporary storage at Nigg Energy Park in 2020 with Cromarty Firth in the background.

Offshore wind developer Ocean Winds is joining Opportunity Cromarty Firth and supporting the body’s green freeport bid.

If the region is successful in its attempt, it would help to attract “new and increased manufacturing” that would ease the delivery of Scotland’s next generation of wind farms.

Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture launched in 2020 by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, is currently operating, building and developing, three offshore wind projects in the Moray Firth.

Moray East reached full output this year, while its sister site, Moray West, is currently under development and could become operational as soon as 2024.

Ocean Winds is also working to develop the recently awarded ScotWind site that has been named the Caledonia offshore wind farm.

Previously work with Global Energy Group and Port of Cromarty Firth around the delivery of Moray East is a large factor in Ocean Winds decision to Cromarty Firth’s green freeport bid.

What is a green freeport?

The company says it need “high quality regional port infrastructure and local supply chains” to support its projects.

Moray West recenlty confirmed that the Siemens Gamesa wind turbines will be pre-assembled and marshalled at Port of Nigg.

And a successful outcome for the Opportunity Cromarty Firth bid will be a “further springboard” for future investment, Ocean Winds.

Supply chain ScotWind © Supplied by Brett Currie Photo/Video - https://www.brettcurrie.com/
The Moray East offshore wind.<br />Supplied by Brett Currie Photo/Video – </p> <p>https://www.brettcurrie.com/[/caption</p> <p>]</p> <p>Dan Finch, country manager for UK for Ocean Winds, commented: “I am delighted that we are strengthening our ties with the Cromarty Firth, which handled the large components of Moray East and are confirmed as marshalling the Moray West wind turbines.</p> <p>“The newly revealed scale of the project pipeline in the UK will require additional port capacity and the green freeport model has the potential to attract new and increased manufacturing and fabrication capability to the Firth.</p> <p>“Opportunity Cromarty Firth leading a green freeport bid is well placed to build on the earlier track record with the offshore energy and wind sectors.</p> <p>“A green freeport centred on the Cromarty Firth can ensure the success of the region around the many opportunities that will emerge from the confirmed pipeline of major east coast offshore wind projects.”</p> <p>[caption id=”attachment_298003″ align=”aligncenter” wid</p> <p>

Dan Finch, country manager for UK for Ocean Winds, commented: “I am delighted that we are strengthening our ties with the Cromarty Firth, which handled the large components of Moray East and are confirmed as marshalling the Moray West wind turbines.

“The newly revealed scale of the project pipeline in the UK will require additional port capacity and the green freeport model has the potential to attract new and increased manufacturing and fabrication capability to the Firth.

“Opportunity Cromarty Firth leading a green freeport bid is well placed to build on the earlier track record with the offshore energy and wind sectors.

“A green freeport centred on the Cromarty Firth can ensure the success of the region around the many opportunities that will emerge from the confirmed pipeline of major east coast offshore wind projects.”

© Supplied by Global Energy Group/
Port of Nigg

Areas awarded green freeports status will benefit from lower taxes on pay and tax incentives for building manufacturing and research facilities.

It is based on the UK Government’s Freeport model, but has been given a net zero twist north of the border

The Opportunity Cromarty Firth bid, which includes Port of Inverness and Inverness Airport, have estimated a successful bid will create 20,000 jobs across the Highlands.

They face stiff competition though, with a host of other consortium’s in the running, including the North East Scotland Green Freeport (NESGF) that covers Aberdeen and Peterhead.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts