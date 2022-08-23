First power achieved from Seagreen, largest wind farm in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

First power achieved from Seagreen, largest wind farm in Scotland

First power has been achieved from Seagreen, the largest offshore wind farm in Scotland.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/08/2022, 7:41 am Updated: 23/08/2022, 7:42 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by SSEseagreen scotland
SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies have hailed first power from the £3bn project.

Developers SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies have hailed the milestone at the £3 billion project, 17 miles off the coast of Angus.

The first turbine of 114 was commissioned and connected to the grid in the early hours of Monday morning for the 1 gigawatt wind farm.

Seagreen will ultimately provide 5 terawatt hours (TWh) of renewable electricity per year, enough to power the equivalent of 1.6 million homes.

Paul Cooley, director of global offshore wind for SSE Renewables said: “Seagreen has achieved a number of key milestones to date, but to see this turbine turning in the North Sea and to have reached first power safely, is a fantastic achievement for everyone connected to the project.

“The project has already brought benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and, once completed, Seagreen will make a significant contribution to Scotland and the UK’s ambitious renewable energy targets.”

Manufacturing

The project is 51% owned by France’s TotalEnergies and 49% by SSE renewables.

Although the project is valued at £3bn, a huge chunk of lucrative manufacturing work has taken place overseas.

A contract to fabricate the first 30 jackets was awarded to UAE-headquartered firm Lamprell in June 2020.

That was followed up a few months after by news that a Chinese yard had secured a deal to manufacture the remaining 84 jackets for the project.

The decision to send the work overseas drew criticism from unions, with Scottish firm Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab) also in the running for the work.

However 87% of the wind turbine blades have been produced in the UK on the Isle of Wight, developers said.

Vincent Stoquart senior vice president renewables of TotalEnergies said: “We are delighted to announce the start of power generation from Seagreen, our first offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea. This marks a new step in the development of TotalEnergies’ offshore activities capacity.

“This milestone will contribute directly to our objective of reaching 35 GW of renewable electricity capacity worldwide by 2025.”

