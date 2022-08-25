Study to explore using North Sea gas platform as nesting site for seabirds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Study to explore using North Sea gas platform as nesting site for seabirds

A trio of energy companies have teamed up to look at turning a Southern North Sea gas platform into a home for seabirds.
25/08/2022, 12:03 pm Updated: 25/08/2022, 12:04 pm
© Supplied by FTI ConsutlingNorth Sea platform seabirds
It is hoped that by using the Wenlock platform as a site for seabirds, it could offset the impact of the Hornsea 4 wind farm

Alpha Petroleum, Energean and Orsted will explore whether the Wenlock installation can be repurposed as a nesting site for Kittiwakes.

It is thought the platform could become a “viable compensation measure” for the impact of offshore wind on certain species, specifically the black-legged kittiwake.

The seabird has already been recorded using man-made structures to make its nests.

As part of the development of the Hornsea Four offshore wind farm, Orsted plans to create an artificial nesting structure.

It is hoped the move will partially offset the negative impacts, such as displacement and collisions, of the project’s turbines on seabirds.

Hornsea Four could consist of up to 180 turbines and cover an area of 492 km2, and would form a quarter of the world’s largest offshore wind development.

© Supplied by Orsted
The location of Orsted’s Hornsea Four offshore wind farm

By repurposing an existing platform to become an artificial nest, it would remove the need to install a new structure.

The preferred option for repurposing is the Wenlock field gas platform owned by Alpha and Energean.

Situated in the Southern North Sea, the installation is about 60 miles north-east of the Bacton Gas Terminal in Norfolk.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been struck between Orsted, Energean and Alpha that will allow them to collaborate in exploring how to repurpose the Wenlock platform as a dedicated kittiwake nesting site.

© Supplied by FTI Consutling
Wenlock platform

Jamie Baldwin, Hornsea Four project director at Orsted, said: “As a responsible offshore wind developer, we are always keen to explore innovative opportunities to ensure that our projects are developed, constructed and maintained as sensitively and sustainably as possible. We look forward to continuing our work with Alpha and Energean to investigate the potential for repurposing existing offshore structures as part of a tool-box of ecological compensation measures.”

Prior to picking Wenlock, Orsted engaged extensively with installation owners across the Southern North Sea to identify suitable platforms.

The Danish green energy giant also carried out a survey to confirm the distribution of nesting kittiwake colonies across gas facilities in the area.

Wenlock is already home to an established kittiwake colony, with around 69 apparently occupied nests counted in the recent study, an increase when compared to past counts.

© Supplied by FTI Consutling
Seabirds nesting on the Wenlock platform

The platform is nearing the end of its economic producing life, with well plug and abandonment slated for 2023.

But rather than removing Wenlock, changes could be made to attract further nesting kittiwake, as well as preserving the current colony.

Graham Walters, Alpha’s chief operating officer, said: “Alpha is very pleased to be working with Orsted to re-purpose our Wenlock platform to support the renewable industry in a first for a UK gas platform and to be playing our part in the UK energy transition”.

Fiona Goodfellow, Energean UK country Manager, added: “Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is at the heart of Energean operations and we are delighted to have partnered with like-minded organisations on this project. It is particularly pleasing to work towards a positive and lasting legacy from our UKCS operations. The Wenlock platform has already established itself as a new seabird nesting site and we are very excited to see plans progressing which may assist this valuable kittiwake population to prosper and grow long into the future.”

