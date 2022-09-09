Partnership to investigate floating wind turbine offshore storage areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Partnership to investigate floating wind turbine offshore storage areas

A new joint industry partnership has been formed to identify areas suitable for stowing wind turbines while they await installation.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/09/2022, 2:04 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Cerulean Windsfloating wind storage areas

A new joint industry partnership has been formed to identify areas suitable for stowing wind turbines while they await installation.

By moving turbines offshore once they are assembled, quaysides and inner-harbour can be kept free and used to put together more units, keeping the supply chain ticking along.

Investigations are being carried out by TS-Flow JIP, led by Offshore Solutions Group and delivered in partnership with HR Wallingford.

Five areas in the Celtic Sea have recently been released for floating wind farm developments in a bid to reach the UK government’s 5 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 target.

A vast quantity of work will materialise, putting a big strain on infrastructure in the region.

To ensure that companies are able to benefit from the offshore wind boom, ports need to be optimised so that the construction, assembly, and installation of turbines can take place.

The TS-Flow JIP brings together developers, port authorities, installers and other parties working in the Celtic Sea for the first time.

In its first phase, the initiative will carry out a technical assessment to identify potential locations for stacking floating turbines.

It will also draw up an outline of the required permitting framework, technical constraints, and practical considerations.

Subsequent phases will explore how to transform potential sites into usable locations.

Commenting on the launch of the TS-Flow JIP, Will Rowley, group chief executive at Offshore Solutions Group noted: “This joint industry partnership is recognition of the need for advanced planning and technical solutions by the floating wind industry to support large-scale local delivery of floating wind solutions.

“We welcome the support of the developers and partners involved and the positive recognition of this initiative received from regulators and the UK government.”

Iain Gunn, energy sector lead at HR Wallingford said: “Keeping operations moving is a critical issue for the floating wind industry, and the team at HR Wallingford is excited to apply our site selection expertise to the challenge.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts