Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Siemens, Aker Solutions to deliver grid connection for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas

Vattenfall has contracted Siemens Energy and Aker Solutions to deliver grid connection infrastructure for the Norfolk Boreas wind project off the coast of East Anglia.
By Andrew Dykes
03/10/2022, 12:45 pm
A wind turbine on Vattenfall's Aberdeen Bay Wind Farm. Picture by Darrell Bens

The 1.4 GW wind project lies some 45miles offshore, was cleared for construction late last year, with a final investment decision (FID) expected during the second quarter of 2023.

Works are expected to begin within next year, with first power expected in 2027.

The latest award will see Siemens Energy and Aker Solutions oversee engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of high voltage direct current (HVDC) onshore and offshore substations for the project, as well as its connection to the National Grid.

A sister project, Norfolk Vanguard, was also granted approval to proceed this year.

Together the two conclude a consenting process for the wider 3.6GW Norfolk Offshore Wind Farm Zone, which has permitting for between 180 and 312 turbines across an area of around 500 square miles.

It matches the size and scale of the Dogger Bank offshore wind scheme, currently being built by Equinor and SSE – the largest such development in the world.

Vattenfall says the two projects will produce enough electricity annually to power the equivalent of 3.9million UK homes. First power from the zone is expected in the mid-2020s.

Helene Biström, head of business area wind at Vattenfall, said: “Developing state of the art HVDC technology like this and having such strong partners on board, underlines our position as one of Europe’s leading developers in offshore wind. We are very proud of this deal, which is an important step forward to fossil free living within one generation and a major opportunity for supply chain companies to contribute to one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world.”

Aker Solutions SVP of offshore wind Kenneth Simonsen said the development of the wider Zone could require up to three HVDC platforms to be built in quick succession, offering “more long-term predictability and positive repeat effects and standardisation for the supplier industry.”

“We are proud to support a project which meets the dual objective of developing local content while delivering low cost, green electricity to homes and businesses across the UK,” he added.

Aker Solutions said the estimated contract value to the company following FID would be in the range of NOK 2.5 to 3.5 billion (£210-290 million).

For now, it said it would book its share as a “sizeable order” in the region of NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion (£41m-120m) “reflecting the compensated work that is to be performed until the expected FID next year.”

Meanwhile, the award comes days after Siemens Energy secured another contract to supply its control system to an offshore wind farm for the first time.

It said the system, which has already been deployed in conventional power plants, will be the “brain” of the 900-megawatt EnBW He Dreiht wind farm being built around 55 miles off the German island of Borkum.

