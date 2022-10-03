TotalEnergies to tender contracts for Glendronach with FID due imminently

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

TotalEnergies to tender contracts for Glendronach with FID due imminently

French supermajor TotalEnergies (LON: TTE) is ramping up activity at its Glendronach gas discovery West of Shetland.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
03/10/2022, 12:47 pm Updated: 03/10/2022, 5:26 pm
The Shetland Gas Plant will be the tie-back host for Glendronach.

A contract to secure a semi-submersible drilling rig for the project was put out to tender by the London-listed oil giant in August, with two further deals in the pipeline.

Both worth less than £25 million, one covers the engineering procurement supply construction and commissioning for the installation of a subsea tie-back to the Shetland Gas Plant.

The other is for the “exercise to order long lead items for the well completion”.

They are expected to be put out to tender on November 1, according to the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) energy pathfinder.

A deal to source a semi-submersible drilling rig for Glendronach hit the shelves on August 1.

The one well campaign is expected to last about 90 days and kick off in spring 2024.

A final investment decision on Glendronach, which is located in Block 206/4a of the North Sea, about 20 miles east of the Laggan field, is expected before the end of the year.

An exploration well was drilled in 2018 in 290 metre water depth, with an appraisal well in the following year.

The discovery will be produced along with Edradour-Glenlivet using existing infrastructure and capacity available at the Shetland Gas Plant.

The original plan had been to develop Glendronach through the nearby Edradour field, which started up in 2017.

But that idea was challenged when “high levels of mercury” were discovered at the major gas field.

Glendronach forms part of the Greater Laggan Area (GLA), alongside the Laggan, Tormore, Edradour and Glenlivet fields.

As operator, TotalEnergies has a 40% in the region, alongside partners Kistos (20%), Ineos E&P UK (20%) and a RockRose Energy subsidiary (20%).

An FID on Glendronach had originally been expected in July 2020, but was pushed back to 2021 and is still yet to be taken.

