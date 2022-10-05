Aker Solutions forms offshore wind partnership with Balfour Beatty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Aker Solutions forms offshore wind partnership with Balfour Beatty

Engineering group Aker Solutions (OSLO:AKSO) has announced a tie-up venture with infrastructure developer Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) that would see the two work together to deliver offshore wind projects.
By Andrew Dykes
05/10/2022, 2:45 pm Updated: 05/10/2022, 4:48 pm
Floating wind turbine concept. Supplied by Aker Offshore Wind

Working under a new a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the firms said they would look to deliver “end-to-end design and construction solutions” for concrete floating and gravity-based UK offshore wind schemes.

The two said they would merge their “complementary” expertise and resources to offer a “whole life solution” – drawing on Balfour Beatty’s record in civil engineering works for infrastructure and energy projects, and Aker Solutions’ decades of experience in delivering concrete structures for the offshore sector.

The companies have since established a joint taskforce involving personnel from both organisations responsible for identifying future opportunities.

Stephen Tarr, chief executive of the infrastructure group’s major projects arm said the tie-up was the in response to increasing demand for offshore generation.

“This builds on decades of experience of constructing complex structures, most recently demonstrated by the production of large marine concrete components for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station,” he added.

Aker Solutions head of renewables Jason Brown added: “Concrete floating and gravity-based foundations are an excellent solution for offshore wind in the North Sea. They provide the level of performance needed in challenging sea conditions, demand high levels of local content and can be less carbon intensive than other go-to foundation solutions”.

It follows news earlier in the year that the Oslo-listed engineering firm would create 200 new UK jobs this year – a 25% increase – as part of a drive into renewables and low carbon oil and gas projects and a wider global recruitment push.

Meanwhile, the company this week announced an award from Vattenfall to help deliver offshore HVDC substations for the Norfolk Boreas wind project off the coast of East Anglia.

