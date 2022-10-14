Seagreen construction hits halfway point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Seagreen construction hits halfway point

Half of the turbines are now in place at what will soon become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, as the construction of Seagreen continues off the Angus coast.
By Andrew Dykes
14/10/2022, 12:16 pm
© Supplied by SSElord browne bp
SSE and TotalEnergies' Seagreen project in Scotland

Half of the turbines are now in place at what will soon become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, as the construction of Seagreen continues off the Angus coast.

In an update this week developer SSE Renewables said 57 of the project’s 114 Vestas V164-10MW turbines are now installed.

Built by a joint venture of SSE Renewables (49%) and TotalEnergies (51%), the £3 billion, 1.1 gigawatt (GW) project is currently under construction around 17 miles off the coast of Angus.

Since 2021, parts for the turbines, including blades, nacelles, and the supporting towers have arrived from Vestas’ base at Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool.

Of the 114 blade sets due to be installed at Seagreen, 99 sets – or 297 blades in total – are being produced domestically at Vestas’ manufacturing facility in the Isle of Wight.

Meanwhile, jacket foundations have been marshalled at the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth and brought south by barge for installation, though they were fabricated in the UAE and China.

Sixty-three of these foundation substructures are now in place. The three-legged jacket foundations each weigh approx. 2,000 tonnes and play a critical role in safely supporting the wind turbines during Seagreen’s 25-year lifespan.

That is especially vital given the project is also currently the world’s deepest fixed bottom offshore wind farm, with several foundations installed in water depths in excess of 55 metres.

SSE reported this week that the deepest fixed-bottom turbine ever installed to date was placed at a depth of 57.4 metres, and Seagreen will beat its own record when another turbine is installed at an even greater depth in early 2023.

As of August, the scheme has already begun delivering power, but when fully operational, it will be capable of generating some 5,000 GWh of renewable energy per year – enough clean to power more than 1.6 million UK homes.

Seagreen project director John Hill said: “Reaching the halfway point in turbine installation is yet another testament to the dedication and determination of everyone on the team at the Seagreen Wind Farm project.

“Our milestone announcements are coming thick and fast which just shows the good progress we are making to the windfarm being operational in the first half of 2023 when Seagreen will make a significant contribution to Scotland’s and the UK’s net zero targets.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts