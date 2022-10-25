Rovco awarded rock contract for Galloper offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Rovco awarded rock contract for Galloper offshore wind farm

Rovco has secured a contract for rock bag deployment and installation at the Galloper offshore wind farm in the Outer Thames Estuary.
By Andrew Dykes
25/10/2022, 11:25 am
© Supplied by RovcoRock bags at the Galloper wind farm.
The subsea robotics and survey firm said the scope of its work will see it impelement an operator engineered solution for the installation of rock bags, which must be placed at precise locations on and around the cable protection systems (CPS) on the wind farm, 17 miles off the Suffolk coast.

Following previous subsea surveys, rock bag placement was selected from a number of options as the most suitable solution to eliminate or reduce excess cable movement. The bags help stabilise and prolong the life of the array cables which carry the generated electricity from the wind turbines.

Rovco will deploy the DPII subsea support vessel VOS Star – on charter from Vroon Offshore Services – to carry out the project, equipped with survey equipment and Rovco’s Seaeye Leopard WROV.

The company secured a charter for the 68m vessel earlier this year, with a view to supporting surveys at several offshore wind farms in UK and Dutch waters throughout the rest of 2022.

The 353MW Galloper Offshore Wind Farm has a site area of 180 square kilometres, with turbines in depths between 26.5m-39.5m.

It is owned by a consortium led by Macquarie Asset Management (25%), RWE Renewables (25%), Siemens Financial Services (25%), ESB (12.5%) and Sumitomo Mitsui (12.5%).

Galloper general manager Sean Chenery said: “We selected Rovco to install the rock bag solution due to their knowledge, experience and competitiveness in subsea operations. Placing rock bags on live cables at water depths of 26m–39m with tight tolerances is where Rovco’s equipment excels.”

Rovco chief revenue officer Simon Miller added: “Engineering solutions to extend the life of critical subsea infrastructure and ensuring uptime of these offshore assets and installations is crucial. This award by Galloper Offshore Wind Farm, to help them detect issues and implement their designed solution post engineering analysis, is testament to our team’s efforts across the company and real recognition of our growing presence in this market.”

