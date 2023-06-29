UK wind farms drive record £443m profit for Crown Estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK wind farms drive record £443m profit for Crown Estate

By Bloomberg
29/06/2023, 7:27 am
© Supplied by PA/RWEcrown estate wind
Income from fresh leases for six offshore wind farms drove the Crown Estate's profits.

Offshore wind is driving profits at the Crown Estate, the property company that supports the country’s monarchy.

The Crown Estate, whose revenue helps determine an annual dividend paid to the royal family, reported a 41% jump in profit to a record £442.6 million ($559 million), largely because of income from fresh leases for six offshore wind farms, according to a statement.

The entire value of the estate’s holdings only rose 1.3% to £15.8 billion as tumbling property prices in London eroded the gain from higher seabed valuations. The portfolio’s total value has doubled in the past decade, largely thanks to the estate’s ownership rights over almost the entire seabed around England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The UK’s transition to a low-carbon economy has pushed more money toward its surrounding seabeds, with much of it owned by the Crown Estate and where the country already has the second-largest wind power capacity behind China. The UK aims to more than triple its offshore wind fleet by 2050.

The estate was boosted by a major leasing round for new wind farms signed in January, when companies including BP, TotalEnergies and RWE started to pay more than $1 billion in annual fees for the rights to develop empty sections of the sea.

The property company is managed in the public interest and any surplus goes to the Treasury, which offers a percentage of that as a dividend to the royal family to fund their expenses. In 2021-22, that was £51.8 million.

The Crown Estate also owns the iconic shopping area Regent Street, where footfall rose but is still lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic, it said. The value of its London property portfolio fell 6.5% to £7.2 billion, but its prime office space outperformed its benchmark.

