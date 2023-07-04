£95m Barclays loan helps carry Moray West to financial close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

£95m Barclays loan helps carry Moray West to financial close

By Andrew Dykes
04/07/2023, 3:58 pm
© Supplied by Ocean WindsMoray West financial close
The Moray West wind farm

Barclays has confirmed a loan of £95.5 million to the developers of the Moray West offshore wind farm, offering a hedge against inflation and changing interest rates.

Comprising 60 turbines and just over 880MW of capacity, the Moray West windfarm is set to be built around 13 miles off the coast in the Moray Firth.

Due to be completed in 2025, it will generate enough power for up to 1.3 million homes.

London-headquartered banking giant Barclays confirmed this week that it has supplied £95.5m in loans to developer Ocean Winds for pre-hedge execution.

The funds helped ensure the project against fluctuating interest rates, inflation and FX hedges, protecting the project and from “adverse market movements” in the current volatile economic environment, the bank said.

Ocean Winds – a 5050:50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE – said the funds would support the next phase of the project’s construction as part of a wider syndicated £2bn loan which closed in April.

At that time, the project backers said this would allow the project to move to the next phase of supply chain activity, with installation works due to commence later this year.

First steel cutting for the scheme also took place at Nigg in April, while construction works on an operations and maintenance building for servicing the farm are now underway in Buckie.

Moray West project director Adam Morrison said the support of Barclays had helped the project reach financial close.

“This means we are now on track to commence the next phase of the project which will see the installation of the wind farm in late 2023.

“Our close working relationship with Barclays has given us the support required to meet the UK and Scottish government renewable energy targets.”

Barclays is one of seven banks which have supported two project-financed offshore wind farms involved in the Contract for Difference allocation rounds – the UK’s renewables procurement scheme – and has helped operators evolve their “sophisticated” offtake agreement strategies.

In this case, the bank executed hedges at the point the project was awarded the Contract for Difference in July 2022 and syndicated them to the lending banks at financial close.

Jamie Grant, managing director of Barclays Corporate Banking in Scotland, added: “Barclays expertise and sophisticated approach to the financing of such a major development in Scotland’s green economy reinforces our ability to support key clients in the renewables sector which look to innovate with revenue offtake strategies.

“With the commodity cost escalations that have been experienced recently, it is likely that more renewable developers will also consider innovation with their offtake strategies and we are well placed to support projects like Moray West.”

