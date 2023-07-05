Shell UK offshore wind head departs with shift back to oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Shell UK offshore wind head departs with shift back to oil and gas

Melissa Read, who led the Shell UK offshore wind unit in a major expansion into Scotland, said by email that she has resigned.
By Bloomberg
05/07/2023, 8:25 pm Updated: 05/07/2023, 8:27 pm
The head of Shell Plc’s (LON: SHEL) UK offshore wind business is leaving the company amid a shift to spend more money on the oil and gas business that drives profits.

Melissa Read, who led Shell’s UK offshore wind unit in a major expansion into Scotland, said by email that she has resigned. It’s the latest departure from the oil and gas giant’s renewable power business as the company redirects spending to deliver higher returns to shareholders.

A Shell spokesperson confirmed her departure.

The news of Read’s departure follows an internal memo last week that announced Thomas Brostrom, Shell’s global head of renewable power, is leaving for another job. Brostrom had been hired from Danish offshore wind giant Orsted AS to build out the company’s green power business. Earlier in June, a Shell power trader decided to quit the company over its shift in strategy.

Big oil companies have positioned themselves as potential market leaders in offshore wind, having already built up decades of experience executing complex projects at sea with oil and gas exploration. Shell expanded into the sector with projects in the Netherlands, the UK and the US.

But the offshore wind industry has struggled in recent years as cost inflation and supply chain constraints have squeezed returns. Shell is part of a joint venture in the US that is trying to terminate a contract to sell power, which it says is no longer viable due to rising costs. The company also won’t bid in the next offshore wind auction in the Netherlands, a contest in which it has been successful in recent years.

In a strategy update last month, Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said the economics of offshore wind in particular are challenging at the moment. The company aims to spend money on renewable power assets that best integrate with its team of power traders. It also sees opportunities in electric vehicle charging and biofuels.

“Offshore wind has been significantly beaten up over the last few months and solar’s doing a bit better,” Sawan said in June. “I want to be able to make sure we have the flexibility to allocate shareholder capital in a responsible way.”

