Onshore planning application lodged for floating wind farm off Peterhead

A planning application – key to the development of a floating wind farm earmarked for off Peterhead – has been submitted to the local authority.

Flotation Energy, of Edinburgh, and Vargronn, a joint venture between Eni and HitecVision, have formally lodged the paperwork that covers the onshore infrastructure for the Green Volt project.

The 560 megawatt wind farm will deliver renewable electricity to oil and gas platforms, replacing gas turbines, while simultaneously delivering clean energy to the UK grid.

Cnooc’s Buzzard platform, the UK’s highest producing oilfield, is among those that could be in line to benefit from Green Volt.

Under the current proposals the scheme will consist of between 30 and 35 floating turbines anchored at a brownfield site, previously host to the Ettrick and Blackbird oilfields, about 46 miles off the Aberdeenshire coast.

Following pre-application consultations with local community stakeholders earlier this year, Flotation and Vargronn have devised draft traffic and environmental management plans, with the aim of minimising any disruption during construction.

© Supplied by Green Volt

Also contained within the planning submission is the proposed cable route, which has been selected based on feedback from stakeholders.

The new onshore substation, which allows for the wind farm to be hooked into the grid, is proposed to be built near New Deer.

Mark McDonald, Green Volt Stakeholder Lead said: “Open and honest dialogue with local communities and stakeholders enables us to maximise the benefits of the Green Volt project to the local area while minimising any negative impacts. By stimulating a robust local supply chain, we will create nearly 3,000 jobs within the first three years and almost 100 jobs across the 35-year operation of the Green Volt windfarm.

“Submitting the onshore planning application marks another key milestone for Green Volt, keeping it on track to start generating power from 2027 and making it one of the world’s largest floating offshore windfarms, as well as the most advanced oil and gas decarbonisation project in the UK.”

© Supplied by Green Volt

Green Volt will help to support the North Sea Transition Deal’s goal to halve offshore emissions by 2030, as well as making a significant contribution to Scotland’s 2045 Net Zero target.

A final investment decision on the wind farm is expected towards the end of next year, with operations commencing in 2027.

Flotation won two sites as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG – innovation and targeted oil and gas – leasing round, the results of which were unveiled earlier this year.

The company previously spearheaded the 50-MW Kincardine floating wind farm near Aberdeen.

© Supplied by Green Volt

Tom Harrison, onshore consenter said: “By working with the local community from an early stage, we have created a strong application that will boost the local economy and infrastructure. The Green Volt project will also make a significant contribution to a just transition by transferring skills and experience from oil and gas to offshore wind as well as establishing a new supply chain centred around the North Sea.

“As a key asset, Green Volt will contribute £2.5 billion of gross value add (GVA) to the economy over its lifetime, with £759 million of this expected to be retained in Scotland.”