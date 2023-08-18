Port of Aberdeen boss says facilities need to team up to ease rollout of floating wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Port of Aberdeen boss says facilities need to team up to ease rollout of floating wind

By Hamish Penman
18/08/2023, 12:25 pm Updated: 18/08/2023, 12:35 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Port of AberdeenVessel's parked up in Aberdeen South Harbour.
Vessel's parked up in Aberdeen South Harbour.

The head of Port of Aberdeen says he supports a “multi-harbour solution” to support the deployment of floating offshore wind in the UK.

“There is no single port or industrial site capable of delivering one of the bigger projects,” Bob Sanguinetti told a Rystad webinar on Friday.

To overcome those constraints developers and facilities “need to be looking at collaboration where we can”, he added.

A multi-port solution would involve several harbours carrying out different services during the lifespan of a floating offshore wind farm.

oil floating wind © Wullie Marr/ DCT
A floating wind turbine at the Kincardine project off Aberdeen.

In Scotland alone, the floating wind pipeline currently sits at around 25 gigawatts (GW), not to mention the dozens of other fixed-bottom projects.

Developers have repeatedly warned that limited port capacity poses a real threat to hitting the government’s deployment target of 5GW by 2030.

Only one way forward

“The bigger projects will entail several dozen if not hundreds of wind turbines alone, so collaboration is the only way ahead,” said Mr Sanguinetti.

“It’s an easy thing to say; in practice, given commercial sensitivities and different interests, it’s harder to achieve. Nonetheless, I think we need to see more of this.

© Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC Th
Port of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti.

“There are some great initiatives already underway, like the strategic investment model that the Scottish Government has launched to bring ports and developers can together to see how we can pool our resources to deliver the needs of the industry.

“In a nutshell, whilst there will be specific projects for specific ports, in general we need to be looking at collaboration where we can thank you.”

Finishing touches on expansion

Work on the Aberdeen South Harbour expansion project is now in its final stages, and port bosses expect it to be “fully operational in the next couple of weeks”.

offshore wind farm Aberdeenshire
Kincardine floating wind farm at Dundee Docks in 2018.

The £400 million development has opened up almost a mile of deep-water births and 125,000 square meters of lay down area, “specifically designed to support energy transition and offshore wind”.

It also means Aberdeen is able to accommodate cruise ships and jack-up vessels, with the city welcoming the Noble Innovator drilling rig earlier this year.

More needed to make facility ‘bespoke’

Any further expansions to the facility could be tough though with capital less easy to come by, on account of the UK’s current economic hardship.

Mr Sanguinetti said: “We’ve obviously invested a huge amount in our new harbour; we did it in an era when the UK was part of the European Union, and we were able to tap into the European Investment Bank for further support.

“I would say that we’ve got now is a generic new harbour; looking ahead if we want to make it specific or bespoke for, in this particular case, floating offshore wind, securing further investment will be a challenge. It will be difficult for us to raise that capital, and we would need more certainty.”

seagreen jobs © Supplied by Global Port Services
Seagreen tower pre-assembly at the Port of Nigg.

To give increased confidence Mr Sanguinetti says government should set out solid targets for domestic offshore wind work.

He said: “I always get the impression that when we talk about local content, it’s a fairly loose conversation that’s had. Do we need to have a better defined conversation so that there is certainty that so much work is going to come to the ports and the supply chain in the UK? We need that carrot and stick approach going forward if we’re to make further investments and make ourselves more ready for the projects that are likely to come our way.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts