Wind sector deal to see Scotland positioned as turbine recycling hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Wind sector deal to see Scotland positioned as turbine recycling hub

By Mathew Perry
21/09/2023, 3:45 pm Updated: 21/09/2023, 4:58 pm
© SuppliedFour onshore wind turbines in Scotland.
An onshore wind farm.

The Scottish government has announced plans to establish a European hub to recycle and repurpose wind turbine blades as part of a landmark deal.

The initiative is included as part of a deal agreed by the government and wind industry leaders at the Scottish Renewables Onshore Wind Conference in Edinburgh.

The Onshore Wind Sector Deal will see at least one specialist facility established by 2030.

The Scottish government said the deal lays out how it will work together with the industry to harness the full potential of onshore wind to benefit communities, boost the economy and reduce carbon emissions

In December 2022, the government introduced a new ambition for a minimum installed capacity of 20GW of onshore wind in Scotland by 2030.

In 2019, the UK government agreed a separate sector deal covering offshore wind, with a target to increase the UK content of UK offshore wind farms to 60% by 2030.

Net zero targets

Energy Secretary Neil Gray said the deal is an example of government and industry working together to reach that target and achieve net zero.

“This deal charts a course that safeguards our natural heritage while delivering clean, affordable energy to power our lives and industries,” Mr Gray said.

“By benefiting communities, we are ensuring the rewards of our onshore wind revolution are shared by all”.

Also included in the deal is an aim to reduce the amount of time needed to determine applications for larger new wind farms.

Orsted Scottish wind project © Supplied by Orsted
Orsted’s wind farm in Scotland.

The deal aims to determine applications within a year when no public inquiry is required and two years with an inquiry.

The government said this would reduce the average determination time by 50%.

‘Huge moment’ for onshore wind

Scottish Renewables’ Chief Executive Claire Mack said the agreement was a “huge moment” for the onshore wind industry in Scotland.

“A world leader in renewable energy, Scotland has an ambition for onshore wind to have 20GW of onshore wind by 2030 and the Onshore Wind Sector Deal will play a key role in helping us to hit this target,” Ms Mack said.

“An incredible amount of hard work has gone in to making this deal happen and it is a real benefit to the industry knowing that the time onshore wind farms take to go through planning will be halved to only 12 months”.

The onshore wind industry will also commit to creating apprenticeships, training opportunities and skilled jobs in Scotland for the lifetime of the deal.

Wind companies will also improve engagement with local communities and commit to supporting supply chains to reuse and refurbish parts to “create a circular economy”.

Circular economy minister Lorna Slater said the deal will lead to “more wind farms, more communities benefiting, and more economic opportunity” while ensuring the environment is protected.

The deal was signed by Mr Gray, Ms Mack, Energy Minister Gillian Martin and managing director onshore UK and Ireland for ScottishPower Renewables Barry Carruthers.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts