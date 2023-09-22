UK offshore wind industry pain to last years, hedge fund says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK offshore wind industry pain to last years, hedge fund says

By Bloomberg
22/09/2023, 7:23 am
© Bloomberg Creativeuk offshore wind

The once-booming UK offshore wind industry faces years of pain, including project delays and possible cancellations, due to soaring costs and higher interest rates.

That’s the view of Per Lekander, chief executive of Clean Energy Transition LLP, a London-based hedge fund that manages $2.6 billion in assets in sectors including renewables, utilities, oil and gas.

“The industry needs a complete reset,” he said in an interview. “It’s going to be a very long period with very disappointing growth, where projects might be delayed or not even built.”

Across Europe, wind developers are dealing with a toxic mix of challenges including higher costs for turbines, supply-chain bottlenecks and international competition, while facing difficulty securing financing for new projects. In Britain, the situation has been compounded by an auction system that hasn’t guaranteed adequate return on investment, threatening to bring new offshore construction to a halt.

During a prolonged period of low interest rates before the pandemic, investment in UK wind capacity did in fact surge — to the point where it has surpassed natural gas primary source of power connected to the grid. Sustained inflation, and the effort to stop it, now threatens to stop that growth in its tracks.

This should have been wind’s moment in Britain, which is blessed with thousands of miles of coastline and offshore energy potential. Climate change is forcing a shift away from fossil fuels, and the government is seeking to become carbon neutral by mid-century, even as Prime Minister Rish Sunak backtracks on the short-term steps needed to reach that goal.

The difficulties for offshore wind accompany uncertainty over the growth outlook for other clean-energy technologies, from heat pumps to electric vehicles.

Most of the money needed to reach the government’s net-zero goal will need to come from the private sector, said Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive officer of industry group EnergyUK. “At a time when other countries are stepping up their efforts to attract green investment, we cannot risk that money going elsewhere,” she added.

UK offshore wind projects ‘out of money’

The UK’s wind-energy investment boom came to an abrupt halt in the wake of the pandemic, as costs surged for everything from freight to labor, according to Clean Energy Transition’s Lekander.

“The world came out of Covid-19 and suddenly this 15 years of deflationary situation rapidly changed,” he said. Many companies that secured projects during an industry growth spurt in 2019-2021 are “now dramatically out of money.”

Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall AB is in early-stage talks to sell one of the UK’s largest offshore projects, which it halted in July. The company is “evaluating all options to determine the best way forward for the whole Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone,” a spokesperson said by email.

Mads Nipper, chief executive of Denmark’s Orsted A/S, said in a recent interview that a final investment decision on its Hornsea 3 wind project in the North Sea is “not a given” due to higher rates. Together, the Vattenfall and Orsted projects could provide power for more than 4.5 million UK homes.

Orsted previously “stressed that we will only invest in value creating projects on life cycle basis,” a spokesperson said. “We will confirm that if/when we take final investment decision.”

Earlier this month a government auction for offshore wind projects failed to attract a single bid, underscoring the industry’s challenges. Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S is now reconsidering plans to make more turbines in the UK as a result.

Part of the problem is that developers bid too aggressively in previous auctions, helping to drive government-set electricity prices too low to make building new projects worth the effort, according to Lekander.

“It’s clearly going to be a painful situation from here,” he added.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts