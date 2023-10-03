Neptune Energy starts drilling at key Norway appraisal well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Neptune Energy starts drilling at key Norway appraisal well

By Andrew Dykes
03/10/2023, 9:44 am
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyNorth Sea operator Neptune Energy has dished out a contract worth more than $100 million for drilling services offshore Norway.
Neptune Energy's Gjoa platform offshore Norway.

Neptune Energy has announced the start of drilling at its Ofelia appraisal well in the Norwegian North Sea.

The Ofelia discovery (PL 929) was made in August 2022 and is located around 9 miles north of the Neptune-operated Gjøa field.

The well was spudded early last year, and in August Neptune announced that preliminary estimates of recoverable volumes could be in the range of 2.5-6.2 million cubic metres of gas, or 16-39 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The new well aims to appraise and fully evaluate the hydrocarbon discovery in the Ofelia Agat formation, while a secondary target will see it evaluate an upside of gas-charged reservoir in the shallower Kyrre Formation.

The well, 35/6-4 S, is being drilled by the semi-submersible Deepsea Yantai, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.

The main reservoir target is the Lower Cretaceous Agat Formation and is expected to be reached at a depth of approximately 2,530m.

Partners include operator Neptune (40%), Wintershall Dea (20%), Pandion Energy (20%), Aker BP (10%), and DNO (10%).

Neptune Energy’s director of subsurface in Norway, Steinar Meland, said: “The Ofelia discovery fits our strategy of focusing on opportunities within core areas near existing infrastructure.

“The Ofelia discovery could be tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform and produce at less than half the average carbon intensity of Norwegian Continental Shelf fields.”

The well could be one of the last one the company drills in Norway under its current incarnation, ahead of its formal acquisition by Italian supermajor Eni.

Announced in June after months of speculation, the $4.9bn deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Norwegian operator Var Energi, which is majority owned by Eni, will take on Neptune’s assets on that side of the North Sea, while its German business will be carved out and operated as a standalone.

