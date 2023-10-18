UK minister fires into US’ IRA for protectionism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK minister fires into US’ IRA for protectionism

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/10/2023, 12:00 pm
© TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/ShutterstockMandatory Credit: Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13371286t) Britain's Minister for Climate at the Business Department Graham Stuart arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain, 07 September 2022.
The US’ Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) threatens to derail the world’s progress in the energy transition, a UK government minister has said.

The act, which provides incentives for US manufacturing, “does not help the open market”, Graham Stuart, minister of state for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, said.

Providing energy has lifted more people out of poverty in the last few decades than in the entire human history, Stuart said.

“Protectionism just means investments are more difficult, costs more and slows it down. That’s not the route to go down. We have to keep trade barriers down and believe in open markets as the best solution.”

The minister was speaking at the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Also speaking at the event was Germany’s ambassador to the UK, Miguel Berger. The ambassador said the US’ IRA was “putting pressure on some investments to move to the US”. He described it as a “complex challenge”.

Co-operation

One area of opportunity was that of interconnection, particularly tapping into the North Sea.

Offshore wind prices have fallen 70%, said Stuart, and the area also provides scope for carbon storage capacity of 78 billion tonnes.

“I can see a future where we harness green energy capacity, convert it into low-cost electricity and convert it into green hydrogen,” Stuart said. “With our European neighbours we could have a pipeline of green hydrogen to provide a clean fuel stock to German industry and coming back the other way carbon to the UK [for storage],” he said.

In the context of interconnection, though, the recent disruption of supplies via the Balticconnector – and the Nord Stream before it – stood as a warning.

“There are a range of initiatives to strengthen” infrastructure, Stuart said. Making existing infrastructure harder to sabotage is “difficult and expensive”, the minister said, although it may be part of the solution.

“Our focus primarily is on monitoring and detection and being well prepared to respond and recover,” he said. “We’re enhancing maritime domain awareness and benchmarking normal behaviour.”

