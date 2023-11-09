UK prepares to hike wind farm prices as developers struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

UK prepares to hike wind farm prices as developers struggle

By Bloomberg
09/11/2023, 4:09 pm
© Bloomberg Creativeuk offshore wind
Wind turbines in the North Sea of the coast of Teesside, U.K. Photographer: Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg Creative Collection

The UK government is preparing to offer significantly higher subsidies for new offshore wind farms to get the country’s clean-power strategy back on track after developers shunned a previous auction.

The ceiling for bids from offshore wind companies in the next auction round is likely to be considerably more than this year’s £44 ($54) of guaranteed revenue per megawatt-hour of power produced, according to people familiar with the matter.

The price, due to be published later this month, is likely to be set at about £70-75, one of the people said.

A hike to that level may help attract developers — none of which bid into the latest auction round because the price was too low for offshore wind to be viable.

Denmark’s Orsted A/S (CPH: ORSTED), the world’s largest offshore wind builder, will decide by December whether to proceed with a UK development, while Sweden’s Vattenfall AB shelved a giant project off the English coast earlier this year in response to soaring costs.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
UK Failed to Clear Any Offshore Wind in Last CfD Auction

An auction limit of £75 a megawatt-hour will mark a reversal from previous tenders, where prices have fallen steadily in recent years and some deals hit a record-low £37 in 2022.

The prices are based to 2012 levels, meaning the resulting contracts may be more expensive.

Contracts for Difference program

Britain’s Contracts for Difference program ensures wind developers receive a fixed price for each megawatt-hour of power their turbines produce, usually on 15-year contracts that lock in revenue certainty, funded by consumer bills.

It’s been a key pillar to secure clean-energy investment in the UK, which is targeting 50 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030, up from about 14 gigawatts now.

While higher subsidies in the next auction round, known as AR6, may well reinvigorate offshore wind development, it will likely feed through to increased electricity costs for consumers still burdened with sky-high bills in the wake of last year’s energy crisis.

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho said last month that her department was prepared to hike the price.

“I am committed to a successful AR6, a round that includes offshore wind in which sustainably-priced projects will be able to compete,” she said in a speech.

It’s not just the cost of building renewables that’s rising.

The capacity market, which helps secure investment in gas-fired power plants among other assets, saw prices soar in the last auction to levels far higher than expected.

