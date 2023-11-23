Rovco completes survey work for Cenos floating offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Rovco completes survey work for Cenos floating offshore wind farm

By Mathew Perry
23/11/2023, 10:18 am
© Supplied by RovcoRovco's multi-purpose DP2 survey vessel Glomar Supporter
Rovco's multi-purpose DP2 survey vessel Glomar Supporter

Rovco has completed survey work for the planned Cenos floating offshore wind farm in the Central North Sea.

Located 124 miles off the cost of North East Scotland, the 1.4 GW project is set to be one of the world’s largest floating offshore wind farms when completed in 2028.

Developing partners Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn contracted Rovco to conduct a geo-environmental survey at the site covering more than 200 square miles.

Rovco director of marine site characterisation Craig Davis said the company completed the work using its Glomar Supporter survey vessel.

“The deployment of the Supporter, which carries a full suite of survey tools, equipment, and technology, along with a highly experienced specialist team, was instrumental in ensuring that the fast-track delivery schedule for Cenos remained on schedule,” Mr Davis said.

© Supplied by Rovco
Rovco director of marine site characterisation Craig Davis.

“This milestone reinforces the capabilities of our new business unit, designed to provide a ‘one-stop-shop’ approach to site characterisation projects.

“We’re not just meeting expectations; we’re redefining the standard for completing surveys as swiftly, efficiently, and cost-effectively as possible.”

Rovco completes Cenos site survey

The work scope for the project included acquiring geophysical and sea floor information to provide detailed data for the environmental impact assessment and the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study.

Rovco said the geophysical element of the work involved acquiring multi-beam echo sounder, side scan sonar, magnetometer, sub-bottom profile and multi-channel seismic data.

When complete, the Cenos wind farm will provide renewable electricity to oil and gas platforms to reduce associated carbon emissions from the assets.

oil gas electrification © Supplied by Flotation Energy
A floating offshore wind turbine at the Kincardine windfarm off Aberdeen, similar to those set to be used for the Cenos project.

In addition, Cenos will also provide renewable electricity to the UK grid.

Cenos is estimated to save more than 2 million tonnes of CO2 a year, supporting Scotland towards its 2045 net zero targets.

Cenos part of INTOG leasing round

Earlier this month, the Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn joint venture signed an exclusivity agreement with Crown Estate Scotland for the area.

The agreement follows an earlier exclusivity award as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) offshore leasing round, which also includes the 560MW Green Volt project.

Cenos project manager Scott McLaughlan said: “Working collaboratively with our supply chain partners is at the heart of our ethos and building strong relationships enables us to advance the Cenos and Green Volt INTOG projects with continued agility and pace.

© Supplied by Rovco
Rovco’s Glomar Supporter vessel.

“Rovco’s approach to managing and executing the fast-track survey brief for Cenos, effectively and within the challenging timeframes, has provided us with the continuity and depth of data we require to advance both our consent and our engineering plans.”

Rovco launched its marine site characterisation business at the beginning of 2023, aiming to address what it says is a critical industry shortage of companies able to support early stage development of offshore wind farms.

The business unit is centred on the Glomar Support vessel, on a three year lease deal from Glomar.

The vessel underwent an extensive rebuild and refurbishment in 2021 to permanently equip it with a range of advanced survey sensors.

Bristol-headquartered Rovco opened an Aberdeen office in 2020 as part of a £1 million North Sea expansion.

